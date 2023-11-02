James Scott Farrin Named - Again - to Prestigious Law Firm List

Formidable personal injury lawyers also recognized as top workers' compensation firm. 

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is honored on the 2024 Best Lawyers in America "Best Law Firms" list – its 9th consecutive year being recognized as a "Best Law Firm." The firm also earned a Tier 1 ranking (the highest) for workers' compensation law.*

Firms included in the "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for its abilities, its professionalism, and its integrity.

James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "Our mission is to provide the highest quality legal services to our clients, and this award is recognition for the work we do. We will continue to use our experience and resources to take on powerful opponents for people across North and South Carolina."

At least one lawyer from the firm must be listed on the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America for the practice to qualify for a "Best Law Firms" ranking. In all, 16 attorneys from James Scott Farrin were recognized on Best Lawyers 2024 "Best Lawyers" list.* An additional 13 attorneys at the firm were named to the 4th edition of the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" list for 2024.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 60,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:
David Chamberlin
555 S. Mangum Street
Suite 800
Durham, NC 27701
1-866-900-7078
https://www.farrin.com 

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

