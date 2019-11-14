James Scott Farrin Named to 2020 Edition of "U.S. News - Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firms' List

DURHAM, N.C, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 edition of the "U.S. News – Best Lawyers®" 'Best Law Firms' list again recognized the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin — the fifth consecutive year that the firm has been included in the annual ranking.

This year, the firm was ranked in Tier 1 (the highest ranking) in the Raleigh metropolitan area for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants. In addition, the firm ranked in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Tier 2), and for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (Tier 3).*

According to a press release from "U.S. News – Best Lawyers®," firms that are included in the list "are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise."

At least one lawyer listed in the peer-selected "Best Lawyers in America" list for the same year is required in order for law firms to be eligible for the "Best Law Firms" recognition. For the 2020 "Best Lawyers in America" list, four Farrin attorneys were recognized by their peers for their excellence and dedication to their work: Hoyt Tessener, Barry Jennings, Gary Jackson, and Matthew Healey.

James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "We work hard to try to consistently deliver excellent results for our clients, so to be recognized in this way year after year is very rewarding."

*For more information about the standards of inclusion, please visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in Durham's Historic District, with fourteen additional offices: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. Their nearly 50 attorneys handle: Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, Class Actions, and Products Liability. Nine attorneys are NC Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law and one is an NC Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street

Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com/

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Related Links

http://www.farrin.com

