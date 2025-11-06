James Scott Farrin Welcomes Seasoned Trial Attorney to Its Powerful Injury Team

Julie Gugenheim brings insurance defense experience to award-winning firm .

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announces the addition of attorney Julie Wallis Gugenheim to its team of experienced personal injury attorneys. She joins a firm that has helped 73,000+ injured people since 1997 – in 2024 alone, the firm recovered over $240 million total for more than 5,000 people.*

"Best Lawyers" named the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin to its prestigious 2025 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's 10th consecutive year being honored.** Firms selected as 'Best Law Firms' are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Gugenheim brings three decades of legal experience to the firm. Her approach is rooted in a comprehensive understanding of the legal landscape, honed by her experience serving as both defense counsel and a personal injury attorney.

"We're excited to welcome Julie to the team," said firm Partner Michael Shepherd. "Her well-rounded litigation experience and client-centered approach align perfectly with our firm's mission to fight for those who need it most."

With the addition of Gugenheim, the firm continues to enhance its ability to seek strong results for clients across the Carolinas.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville,

SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

**Standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.com

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin