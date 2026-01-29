James Scott Farrin Welcomes Accomplished Trial Attorney to Its Injury Team

Veteran courtroom advocate joins firm to fight for individuals harmed by negligence.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announces the addition of attorney William "Billy" Massengale to its award-winning personal injury roster. Massengale brings extensive courtroom experience and a demonstrated commitment to advocating for individuals. He joins a firm that "Best Lawyers" named to its prestigious 2026 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's 11th consecutive year being honored.*

Massengale joins James Scott Farrin after a distinguished career that includes serving as an Assistant District Attorney across multiple North Carolina counties, most recently as a violent-crimes prosecutor in the Durham County District Attorney's Office. During his time as a prosecutor, he handled high-stakes cases, including numerous first-degree murder prosecutions, where he developed a reputation for meticulous preparation and poised courtroom advocacy.

Massengale also represented plaintiffs in complex personal injury litigation in private practice, securing significant settlements on behalf of injured clients.** Throughout his career, he has demonstrated the ability and drive to pursue justice and meaningful compensation for those harmed by the wrongful actions of others.

Farrin injury Partner Rosa Antunez Boatwright stated, "Billy has a long history of helping people, both in the civil and criminal sector, through some of the most difficult times in their lives. We are excited to have someone as passionate and compassionate as him on our team."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.com.

** Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

