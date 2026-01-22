New James Scott Farrin Injury Attorney Enhances Firm's Commitment to Underserved Clients

Bilingual attorney Kiara Vasquez brings extensive advocacy experience serving vulnerable communities.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce the addition of Attorney Kiara Vasquez to its powerful personal injury team. A bilingual advocate with deep experience serving vulnerable and underserved communities, Vasquez brings a strong background in nonprofit and immigration law as well as a people-centered approach grounded in empathy, resilience, and determination.

Vasquez joins a firm which has built a reputation for great results with its client-first philosophy and dedication to helping injured individuals seek justice. Founded in 1997, its skilled attorneys have helped over 73,000 clients recover more than $2 billion total since the firm began.*

"Kiara Vasquez is a valuable addition to our personal injury team," said firm Partner Jeremy Maddox. "Her track record as a North Carolina attorney with an uncompromising work ethic and her extensive experience as a supervising attorney bring a depth of legal knowledge to our firm. As a bilingual Spanish-speaking attorney, she is positioned to effectively advocate for and serve victims across our community."

Before joining the firm, Vasquez served as a staff and supervising attorney within several nonprofit legal organizations, where she represented clients before USCIS, Immigration Court, and North Carolina State Court. She will apply her advocacy experience towards helping injured North Carolinians seek the full justice and compensation they may deserve.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

