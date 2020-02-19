Jameson® And Anderson .Paak Challenge Neighborhoods Across America To Show Their St. Patrick's Day Spirit

Throughout the month of February, Jameson wants fans to represent their hometown and show their St. Patrick's Day spirit by voting in Jameson's #MeetMeAtTheBar challenge. The state with the most votes will have Jameson and Anderson .Paak come to a local neighborhood for an unforgettable St. Patrick's Day celebration. Fans can vote for their state in two different ways:

By voting at Jameson's #MeetMeAtTheBar website. By posting on Twitter using state-specific hashtags (example: #MeetMeInNY for New York ; #MeetMeInTX for Texas ), where Jameson is also counting votes.

On March 2, Jameson will announce the state with the most votes. Voting is limited to five votes per person, per day. Voting will close on Saturday, February 29.

"The local neighborhood bar gave Jameson a home when we first arrived in the U.S. and is one of the biggest reasons we're the number one Irish Whiskey today. We like to say we were 'raised' in the local bar," said Marnie Corrigan, Jameson's Director of Engagement at Pernod Ricard USA. "The bar continues to be a place that brings people together, and we want to spotlight its impact not only on Jameson, but on how it shapes the culture and spirit of a neighborhood. This St. Patrick's Day we are thrilled to once again celebrate local neighborhood bars and the people in them, and we couldn't think of a better partner than Anderson .Paak to help make this possible."

Jameson's invitation to #MeetMeAtTheBar comes at a time when we need to be reminded of the importance of connecting in real life and coming together despite what divides us. Today's neighborhood bars provide a place where all are welcome.

This St. Patrick's Day, meet Jameson at the bar to celebrate good times, great conversation, and even better Irish Whiskey.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY.

JAMESON® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2020 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA