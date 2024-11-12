Jameson® Irish Whiskey Raises a Glass to Its Iconic Jameson Black Barrel with Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The world's #1 Irish whiskey invites you to dial up the season's celebrations with expertly aged Jameson Black Barrel — and an air of mystery

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exceptional blend of expertly aged, select batch whiskeys for a rich smooth taste, pouring a glass of Jameson Black Barrel Irish whiskey is an experience to savor and share. And, to kick off the holiday season with the right sip, the brand is reminding Irish whiskey lovers that Jameson Black Barrel will elevate all end-of-year festivities. As part of the global Must be a Jameson campaign, the brand has tapped Golden Globe–winning actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to spotlight the unique allure of Jameson Black Barrel.

CREDITS | Jameson | The Greatest Story Almost Told. Launch: November 2024. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago CREDITS | Jameson | The Greatest Story Almost Told. Launch: November 2024. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago CREDITS | Jameson | The Greatest Story Almost Told. Launch: November 2024. AGENCY | Offices: Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy New York, Ogilvy Chicago

Jameson Black Barrel blends the artistry of expert distillers and blenders at their single distillery in Midleton, Ireland. The potent combination of artistry and experience allows Taylor-Johnson to take viewers of the new hero spot on a unique journey, reminding them what makes Jameson Black Barrel so exceptional. There's only one issue, the distillery won't let him. What unfolds is a story that explains the beauty — and mystery — of this celebrated and award-winning Irish Whiskey.

"When I visited the home of Jameson in Cork, Ireland, I was inspired by the genuine meticulousness to craft and process, as well as an allegiance to the company ethos," Taylor-Johnson says. "From the Master Cooper to the Master Blender, I witnessed firsthand the collective passion to create and define the prestige of the Jameson Black Barrel product. The collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos was exhilarating - working with such a visionary director to proudly uphold the legacy of a product I deeply admire."

Jameson is also teaming up with Complex as the official whiskey partner of ComplexCon, taking place November 16th and 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada. ComplexCon attendees can interact with Jameson Black Barrel onsite in a way that brings the liquor to life in front of the ultimate audience of tastemakers.

Any whiskey just won't do when it comes to taking consumers' holiday toasts to the next level. Search peaks for "Jameson" every December, proving how people want to ring in the holidays with the best of the best — and as the brand's largest holiday campaign investment to date, Black Barrel is the perfect way to double down on Jameson's commitment to provide a top-tier experience.

"We believe in the power of Jameson Black Barrel to inspire curiosity and connection with whiskey lovers around the world," explains Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "Amidst the holiday hustle and bustle, we want Jameson Black Barrel to serve as a reminder to celebrate your circle of friends and family, to welcome everyone as they are and to keep things light-hearted — the very essence of our Must be a Jameson campaign."

"We're excited to spotlight our beloved Jameson Black Barrel and its sleek new look as loved ones come together to embrace the warmth of the season," adds Nodjame Fouad, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, the company that produces Jameson. "As we continue to welcome people into the Jameson family, this global campaign showcases the artistry that defines our brand and, along with our refreshed outer bottle, reinforces our commitment to elevate Jameson Black Barrel and solidify its position as a leader in the super-premium+ whiskey category. It is testament to the universal love for Jameson and a toast to the bonds that it fosters across cultures and continents."

With a suggested retail price of $37.99, Jameson Black Barrel is a gift for the holiday season that combines a medley of distillates, cask types and ages for a premium tasting experience. The combination of multiple distinct batches, from a variety of whiskey styles and barrel finishes, are expertly blended to deliver a premium taste experience.

To ensure you can savor the rich, sweet taste of Jameson Black Barrel, visit JamesonWhiskey.com to locate bottles near you. Learn more about the campaign by visiting the Jameson website or @Jameson_US.

The Greatest Story Almost Told was created in partnership with Ogilvy and will live across television, audio, social, OOH and streaming channels in the U.S. and globally.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON ® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2024 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

Watch the full short film HERE.

Watch the 30 second cut HERE.

Watch the 15 second cut HERE.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson is the world's most awarded and bestselling Irish whiskey, ranked in the top 4 global whiskey brands and number 9 in spirits worldwide.

Leading the Irish whiskey category with a 67% market share and having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of 10.4 million cases in 2022.

Triple distilled, every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. www.jamesonwhiskey.com

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

About Ogilvy UK

Ogilvy UK has been creating iconic ideas that deliver impact at scale for clients ever since David Ogilvy founded the company in 1948. Ogilvy UK specialises in bringing together brand advertising, customer experience marketing, PR, influence and consulting, all fuelled by Behavioural Science. Our world-class award-winning creative campaigns deliver solutions for clients including Sainsbury's, Argos, Mondelēz International, Unilever, TK Maxx and Pernod Ricard.

In 2023, Ogilvy UK celebrated their 75th anniversary and was the most awarded agency in Europe. Ogilvy is home to the largest influencer marketing practice globally, and hosts the world's biggest festival of behavioural science and creativity, Nudgestock – now in its 12th year.

About Talent Republic - "Hero" Casting

Born in 2006, Talent Republic is an acclaimed, independent consultancy renowned for its excellence in forging partnerships between blue-chip brands and A-List talent globally. Its expertise spans film, tv, music, fashion, and sports, with award-winning results across the most memorable commercial work. As a trusted and valued partner, it collaborates proudly with the world's best advertising agencies and blue-chip brands, delivering talent solutions that always exceed creative, strategic, and financial expectations. Talent Republic excels in aligning all key stakeholders to deliver authentic, integrated campaigns; with recent partnerships including Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry for Just Eat Takeaway, Aubrey Plaza for Cointreau, Will Ferrell for Lunar.

Media contact:

Blaine Rueber, [email protected]

Jenn Glassey, [email protected]

1 SOURCE: Nielsen Scanning -L52W 10/5/24

2 SOURCE: Weber Shandwick Ahrefs research, 10/03/24: Ahrefs keyword analysis for 'Jameson'

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA