Jameson® Irish Whiskey Releases New Jameson Orange, a refreshing twist to the Celebrated Irish Whiskey Portfolio

Jameson Orange combines the finest triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey with natural orange flavor. Bottled at 30% ABV and bursting with flavor, the new release introduces a whiskey-forward, differentiated liquid, with a subtle sweetness that will continue to help fuel the growing flavored spirits category.

"Taste is at the heart of every sip of Jameson produced," said Kevin O'Gorman, Master Distiller at Irish Distillers. "Triple-distilled whiskey like ours involves a carefully crafted process, perfected since 1780. Jameson Orange builds on that craft and we are incredibly proud to share this exceptionally well-balanced Irish whiskey with both existing and new whiskey fans."

"The concept behind Jameson Orange was to create a product that would appeal to a growing audience of flavored spirits fans and curious whiskey drinkers, drawing on the quality and integrity of our award-winning triple-distilled Irish whiskey," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson at Pernod Ricard USA. "Citrus flavor profiles, particularly orange, have high appeal amongst spirits drinkers1, making it a perfect profile to complement the smoothness of Jameson."

Jameson Orange can be enjoyed neat, on-the-rocks, and in a range of mixed drinks. It pairs perfectly with many simple serves including lemon-lime soda (Sprite®) or cranberry juice. It is equally delicious in a variety of craft cocktails. With its signature taste and versatility of serves, it gives new and existing Jameson drinkers a refreshing new way to raise a glass together.

Jameson has been driving growth in the Irish whiskey category for more than 30 years, selling 7.6 million cases worldwide in 2020. As the latest addition to the portfolio, Jameson Orange is well positioned to continue to help fuel the brand's growth in the U.S. in 2022 and beyond.

Jameson Orange is now available on shelves and in bars and restaurants nationwide.

Visit Jamesonwhiskey.com to discover more about Jameson Orange, including many more delicious recipes.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org

About Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers is Ireland's leading supplier of spirits and wines, and producer of some of the world's most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys. Led by Jameson, our brands are driving the global renaissance of Irish whiskey. Jameson is the world's best-selling Irish whiskey, experiencing 30 years of consecutive growth up to 2019 and hitting sales of 7.6m cases in 2020. Our brands are exported to 130+ markets.

Irish Distillers was formed in 1966, when a merger took place between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries Company. In 1988 Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard, gaining access to unprecedented levels of investment and an extensive global distribution network. Since 2012, we have invested over €400 million to double our production and bottling capacity to meet global demand for our products. In 2018, Irish Distillers acquired Eight Degrees Brewing.

We employ over 600 people across our operations in Cork and Dublin.

