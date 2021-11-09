Jamie Caraher Appointed President/CEO at Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

"We couldn't be more excited that Jamie has accepted the president and CEO role at such a promising time for the Company. With her hands-on approach and commitment to excellence, Jamie has clearly exhibited the leadership and vision the Company needs," commented Keith Wilson, Chairman of the Board for Lodging Dynamics.

With over 25 years of hospitality experience, Jamie has demonstrated exceptional talent through her ability to drive results. Jamie earned the prestigious Marriott International Diamond General Manager of the Year award during her tenure with Marriott. Jamie has held numerous roles in several hospitality disciplines, including sales, marketing, and operations. Her leadership roles spanned multiple brands from midscale to luxury tier hotels representing some of the largest hospitality markets in the world, such as Las Vegas and Orlando. Jamie graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Hospitality Administration degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. She and her husband, Bryan, have relocated to Utah with their two sons.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group