JamLoop Names Brian Bell SVP, Head of Sales

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JamLoop , a CTV-first technology platform bringing performance advertising to streaming TV, today announced the appointment of Brian Bell as SVP, Head of Sales. Bell joins JamLoop at a defining moment for the industry, as CTV shifts from an upper-funnel awareness channel to a core driver of accountable, performance-based marketing.

As advertisers demand the same transparency, speed, and control from CTV that they expect from digital channels, JamLoop is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution. Built from the ground up as a CTV-first platform, JamLoop gives advertisers direct control over campaign execution, targeting, and measurement, without sacrificing the scale and impact of TV. The company supports agencies, brands, and local businesses through flexible managed service, self-serve, and white-label solutions designed to meet marketers where they are today.

Bell most recently served as GM, North America at LoopMe, where he worked with agencies and brand advertisers to support adoption of programmatic video and CTV solutions focused on performance and measurable outcomes. Prior to LoopMe, Bell held senior sales leadership positions at Viant, where he helped scale agency and advertiser partnerships across programmatic and advanced TV offerings.

At JamLoop, Bell will lead sales strategy and execution as the company continues to scale its platform. His remit includes growing enterprise and agency relationships while supporting demand from local and mid-market advertisers. He will play a key role in helping partners rethink how CTV fits into modern media mixes, moving it from an experimental line item to a repeatable, performance-driven growth channel.

"CTV is at an inflection point, and JamLoop was built for this moment," said Leif Welch, CEO and Founder of JamLoop. "We help advertisers grow, whether it's a local business new to TV, an agency scaling CTV for clients, or a national brand fine-tuning local reach. Brian understands how agencies and brands are reassessing CTV through a performance lens. His leadership will be critical as we help advertisers of all sizes unlock the full potential of CTV with greater accountability and control."

"We've finally entered the next phase of growth where CTV is being evaluated alongside other performance channels, not separately from them," said Bell. "JamLoop stands out because it treats CTV like a true performance channel, not a compromise between digital and linear TV. I look forward to helping scale that vision and working with partners who are ready to demand more because the opportunity now is to evolve CTV into a repeatable growth engine."

The addition follows a series of strategic hires as JamLoop continues to scale across key segments. In a $40B+ CTV market that's still dominated by legacy tech and top-heavy spending, JamLoop is focused on unlocking growth for the underserved middle: regional brands, local businesses, and the agencies that support them.

About JamLoop

JamLoop is a unified, CTV-first performance advertising platform that helps agencies, brands, and local businesses run full-funnel campaigns across streaming and digital—on their terms. Built from the ground up—including a proprietary bidder, analytics engine, and attribution tools—JamLoop gives marketers real transparency, speed, and control. Whether you want a managed service, a self-serve interface, or a white-label solution, JamLoop makes TV work like digital—with local precision at national scale.

