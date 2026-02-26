JamLoop Partners With Aristotle to Launch ActiveVoter™, Reducing Waste in Political CTV Advertising

New CTV product removes already-voted households from ad delivery using exclusion logic tuned to early vote windows, improving campaign efficiency, reach, and ROI

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JamLoop, a CTV-first technology platform bringing performance advertising to streaming TV, today announced the launch of ActiveVoter™, a political CTV advertising product. ActiveVoter dynamically excludes voters who've already cast a ballot using state-reported early voting files where available, helping political advertisers eliminate wasted impressions, improve ROI, and focus spend on voters who have yet to lock in their vote.

In partnership with Aristotle, the leader in political data and technology, ActiveVoter provides political advertisers with the most up-to-date early and absentee voting data natively within JamLoop audience segments. This addresses one of the largest and most persistent sources of inefficiency in political CTV advertising today. At scale, this capability is largely unavailable elsewhere in the political advertising ecosystem.

"Today's political advertisers face a growing challenge of targeting inefficiency and wasted impressions, ultimately leading to wasted spend," said Leif Welch, CEO of JamLoop. "ActiveVoter is built to eliminate the inefficiency that has plagued political CTV, pairing Aristotle's best-in-class political data with JamLoop's performance-driven CTV execution. According to the US Census Bureau , 60% of voters cast their ballots early or by mail in 2024. Starting now, campaigns will no longer waste dollars on voters who have already cast ballots or settle for platform minimums that drive up frequency and bloat."

ActiveVoter integrates seamlessly into JamLoop's performance CTV platform, which offers:

Local precision at the DMA, zip code, and district level across 125M+ U.S. households.

Self-serve, managed service, and white-label options.

Real-time planning, pacing, and measurement.

Custom audience targeting based on behavioral, geographic, or voter-level inputs.

Formats that fit the moment, such as 15- or 30-second spots or interactive units across CTV premium inventory.

"For four decades, we've built the data backbone powering America's most consequential campaigns – but until now, CTV hasn't fully leveraged it," said John Aristotle Phillips, CEO of Aristotle. "With early and absentee voting now accounting for a significant share of ballots cast, ActiveVoter aligns CTV strategy to real-world voting behavior–designed for how modern elections are actually won."

Welch continued: "Unlike generic CTV buys, ActiveVoter is built for the political cycle, providing data that moves as fast as campaigns, with exclusion logic tuned to early vote windows and audience updates based on state-reported voting files, and targeting that adapts to buyer strategies – from persuasion to GOTV to turnout modeling."

ActiveVoter is now available to political advertisers, consultants, and agencies ahead of the 2026 general election – from down-ballot races to national advocacy pushes. To request a demo or learn more, visit www.jamloop.com/political or contact [email protected] .

About JamLoop

JamLoop is a unified, CTV-first performance advertising platform that helps agencies, brands, and local businesses run full-funnel campaigns across streaming and digital on their terms. Built from the ground up with a proprietary bidder, analytics engine, and attribution tools, JamLoop gives marketers real transparency, speed, and control. Whether you want a managed service, a self-serve interface, or a white-label solution, JamLoop makes TV work like digital, with local precision at national scale. To learn more, visit www.JamLoop.com .

About Aristotle

Aristotle is the trusted data and technology partner for political campaigns, PACs, and advocacy organizations. With 40+ years of experience, Aristotle provides voter data, compliance tools, and campaign software to power winning strategies, from local races to presidential elections. Learn more at www.aristotle.com .

