Jamul Casino® Announces Second Annual 'San Diego Poker Classic' with over $150,000 up for Grabs

Regional Tournament Boosts Jamul Casino's Poker Popularity

JAMUL, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over $150,000 in prize money, Jamul Casino will attract the most talented regional players during its 2nd Annual San Diego Poker Classic from August 10-20, 2023. As Jamul Casino's marquee poker event, the popular tournament is anticipated to draw players from Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange Counties, as well as San Diego County. Key events include the Weekend Opener with a $50,000 guarantee, and the San Diego Poker Classic Main Event with a $100,000 guarantee. Jamul Casino's poker programming is one of the most robust and professional in Southern California.

Trophy for Jamul Casino's 2nd Annual San Diego Poker Classic from August 10-20, 2023. Over $150,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

For San Diego Poker Classic images, click here.

Event Highlights

The San Diego Poker Classic features 14 trophy events, including:

The SDPC $50K Weekend Opener from August 10-13 , offering a $50,000 guarantee with a $300 buy-in. Players may also rise through the ranks of the satellite tournament for a $55 buy-in, where one in 10 wins a seat at the main table.

from , offering a guarantee with a buy-in. Players may also rise through the ranks of the satellite tournament for a buy-in, where one in 10 wins a seat at the main table. PLON Ladies Event on August 12 , with a $150 buy-in.

on , with a buy-in. 50+ Seniors NLH on August 14 , with a $150 buy-in.

on , with a buy-in. Helix Tag Team NLH on August 17 , with a $250 buy-in.

on , with a buy-in. High Roller NLH on August 20 , with a $1,100 buy-in.

on , with a buy-in. The SDPC $100K Main Event from August 16-20 , offering a $100,000 guarantee with a $600 buy-in. Satellite table seats have an $85 buy-in for a one in 10 chance to earn a seat at the main event, or a $145 buy-in with a one in five chance.

Interested players may register in person at Jamul Casino.

Jamul Poker History

Jamul Casino launched its highly successful poker programming in 2019 with the opening of its Poker Room. The spacious suite, located on the gaming floor, hosts weekly tournaments with varying levels of buy-ins and prize pools. Jamul Casino's Poker Room has also hosted numerous celebrities including: professional players Tiffany Michelle, Lena Evans, Maria Ho, and World Series of Poker champion Scott Blumstein; former professional athletes such as Jeremy Roenick, Nick Barnett, Jim Laslavic, and Charlie Joiner; and celebrities including Survivor legend "Boston Rob" Mariano and former California First Lady Maria Shriver.

Jamul Casino's Poker Innovator and Manager, John Rochfort, says, "Jamul Casino has a very robust poker program, and some of the best facilities in Southern California. The San Diego Poker Classic has helped boost the Casino's popularity, and I'm anticipating the upcoming luxury, boutique hotel will kick-up our poker stakes even more." He adds, "Good luck to our aspiring winners!"

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars, and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE Jamul Casino