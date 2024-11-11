Jana Gerber, Schneider Electric's Microgrid President, Wins Gold Stevie Award for Helping Customers Save Energy

Gerber won the Gold Stevie Award in Saving Energy, Sustainability Category for her team's work supporting 350+ microgrid projects in North America

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business received over 1,500 entries, with winners determined by scores from over 200 professionals worldwide

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jana Gerber, North American President of Microgrids for Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Saving Energy, Sustainability Category in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run, worldwide. Winning a Stevie Award is a significant honor, often seen as a mark of excellence in the business community.

As president of Schneider Electric's North American microgrid business, Jana Gerber leads the team that has successfully designed, built, and currently maintains over 350 advanced microgrids for customers that include businesses, municipalities, campuses, and hospitals.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition," Gerber said. "This accolade is a testament to the remarkable growth of our microgrid business and our unwavering mission to drive the energy transition. Our team is committed to advancing towards net-zero solutions, strengthening communities against energy disruptions, and advancing our customers' commitments to energy efficiency and sustainability."

This year, the Stevie Awards saw more than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories for consideration in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations. Jana's work in advancing energy saving solutions and resilience across the energy sector establishes her as the preeminent leader in the field. We congratulate all this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

SOURCE Schneider Electric