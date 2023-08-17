Jana L. Barsten Elected to Robert Half Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has elected Jana L. Barsten to its board of directors, effective December 15, 2023.

Barsten has been an audit partner at KPMG LLP — the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm — since 2002. She is also a member of KPMG's global technology, media and telecommunications board and serves as the Global Audit Sector Leader for KPMG's technology industry practice.

Barsten has 37 years of experience in public accounting and specializes in the internet, software and service industries. Prior to joining KPMG, Barsten was a partner at Arthur Andersen LLP. Throughout her career, she has advised multinational technology companies on complex revenue recognition matters, accounting rules, acquisitions, divestitures and financings, including debt and equity offerings. Barsten will retire from KPMG on September 30, 2023, after more than two decades with the firm.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

