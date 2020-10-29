Jane Goodall and SZA Remake Loved Garments with H&M's Looop Machine

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At H&M, we have been in love with fashion since 1947. We believe fashion is far too precious to go to waste and are thrilled to now offer customers the possibility to remake their old garments into new ones. We want to inspire a recycling revolution and feel so honored to have Jane Goodall, SZA, Vic Barrett and Andreea Diaconu join us on this journey as they transform old favorites in our new garment-to-garment recycling system Looop.

All clothing will eventually reach the end of its life or end up in the discard pile in a closet clean-out. Luckily innovation and infrastructure today makes it possible for a tattered dress or discolored t-shirt to get a new lease on life. On October 12, H&M launched Looop, an in-store garment-to-garment recycling system that transforms old garments into new ones. One of the first to try it out is changemaker Jane Goodall, who for nearly 60 years has stressed the need to protect our planet and all living things on it. With the help of Looop she is remaking one of her signature shirts, which now lives on as a sweater.

American singer-songwriter SZA, who is passionate about recycling, upcycling and repairing is remaking her mother's knitted skirt from 1991 into a scarf. Climate activist Vic Barrett is transforming a shirt he has worn in his quest for combatting the climate crisis into a scarf while model Andreea Diaconu, who is committed to make the world a bit better, is recycling her old karate dress into a sweater. Let's team up for a sustainable fashion future where fashion never goes to waste.

For videos and photos click here.

