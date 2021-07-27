Jane Technologies Enters Canadian Market Through Partnership with Leading Canadian Retailer, High Tide

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Technologies, Inc. ("Jane"), a retail software company that created the leading online cannabis marketplace, today announced its expansion into Canada via a partnership with High Tide , which has one of the largest cannabis retail footprints in Canada, representing Jane's first international expansion. Jane's full suite of e-commerce solutions, including its newly-released headless e-commerce software, Jane Roots, is now available to cannabis operators across all Canadian provinces and legal U.S. markets.

Legal cannabis sales in Canada reached $2.6B in 2020 and are expected to rise 68% to $5.4B by 2022. Similarly to the U.S. market, the share of e-commerce sales to total retail sales in Canada increased throughout the pandemic. As competition grows and more consumers turn to online shopping, operators and retailers will increasingly need to differentiate themselves through their digital experiences. As the only cannabis software platform with real-time integration into an existing point of sale system, Jane will empower Canadian cannabis retailers and brands to create best-in-class online shopping experiences and grow their e-commerce capabilities in line with consumer demand and digital trends. Jane's turnkey e-commerce platform includes inventory optimization, retail and market analytics, headless ecommerce solutions, digital merchandising, verified product reviews and curated content directly from the brands.

"Some of the largest enterprise retailers in the U.S. choose Jane to enhance their e-commerce experience and we're thrilled to introduce our products to the Canadian cannabis market," said Socrates Rosenfeld, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jane. "Jane is providing small business and large retailers alike with valuable tools to enhance and automate their e-commerce experience at a time when digital branding has become table stakes across the industry. Our partnership with High Tide is a testament to Jane's e-commerce solutions, and ability to integrate across nearly 90 storefronts without disruption."

High Tide is Canada's largest retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories across their 88 branded retail locations. They will be using Jane's newest software, Jane Roots, which includes its first ever integration with Shopify, an all-in-one commerce platform popular in Canada. This integration allows Canadian retailers to continue using Shopify as their front-end branded user interface while Jane manages the back-end infrastructure. Jane Roots will be launching with other large Canadian and U.S. retailers in the coming months.

"As a company that operates three out of the top five most popular platforms for consumption accessories globally according to data provided by Google Analytics, as well as nearly 90 bricks-and-mortar cannabis retail stores in Canada, we at High Tide understand the power of offering our customers a seamless digital interface with our brands," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "That's why I'm excited to launch this new partnership with Jane that will give our brands greater flexibility to focus on continuously enhancing our customer acquisition strategy and improving our retail experience without having to worry about the complexities of back-end integration."

Over the past year, Jane powered over 17 million orders and $2 billion in cannabis sales. Jane is the trusted e-commerce partner for over 2,000 dispensaries and brands across 34 U.S. markets and the Canadian market.

About Jane Technologies, Inc.

Jane is the cannabis industry's first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 2,000+ dispensaries and brands across 34 state markets and the Canadian market. Jane's unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey e-commerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information and to request a demo, email [email protected]. For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the most profitable Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by Adjusted EBITDA,1 with 88 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established ecommerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com and Dailyhighclub.com, and in the hemp-derived CBD space through CBDcity.com and FABCBD.com as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Tilray Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure.

