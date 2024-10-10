Janet Estrada of Ashley Elementary School in Denver, CO Named Recipient of the 2024 ALAS Scholarship Focused on Supporting Educational Leadership

The $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Curriculum Associates will support Principal Estrada as she pursues a doctoral degree at Loyola University

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) has named Janet Estrada as the recipient of the 2024–2025 ALAS Scholarship sponsored by Curriculum Associates. Estrada, who serves as principal at Ashley Elementary School in the Denver Public Schools, will receive $10,000 toward her doctoral degree at Loyola University Chicago's Administration and Supervision Superintendent Endorsement Ed.D. program.

"Receiving this scholarship is a pivotal opportunity for me as a first-generation Mexican-American leader to further my education, be a role model for my sons and other Latinx youth, and fulfill my goal of becoming a superintendent," said Estrada. "This opportunity will equip me with the tools and knowledge to make a broader impact in education and champion equitable outcomes for all students. Thank you to Curriculum Associates and the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents for believing in my potential!"

Estrada serves as board delegate to the Colorado Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, having previously participated in extensive role-embedded core leadership development in its Four Corners Latinx Leadership Academy.

Estrada is passionate about elevating the needs of her community's most marginalized populations and creating rigorous and relevant opportunities to empower her students in preparation for higher education and/or the workforce. Throughout her career in the Denver Public Schools, Estrada has promoted educational innovation and improvement for bilingual students, urban districts, and communities of color. She has served with distinction since 2008 as a teacher and administrator on the elementary, middle, and high school levels across multiple Denver Public Schools campuses.

Based on her proven record of impact at both the classroom and campus levels, she was accepted in 2022 by the Colorado Education Association as a CO-PILOT facilitator. In this role, Estrada led culturally and historically responsive education professional learning opportunities for Colorado educators. She was also selected as one of 19 fellows across the state of Colorado to participate in the University of Denver's Latino Leadership Institute, culminating in her certification in executive leadership.

Estrada holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and a certification in elementary education from the University of Colorado Boulder. She earned her master's degree in educational psychology and an administrative certification from the University of Colorado Denver.

"We are so inspired by the dedication that Janet Estrada demonstrates for her students and greater community. She works tirelessly to serve Latinx students and fellow educators across the region," said Elizabeth Bassford, vice president for content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to partner with ALAS on this annual scholarship, and join the ALAS educators in celebrating Janet as she continues on her leadership trajectory. "

"Janet is a perfect example of ALAS' mission to support and connect leaders of Latino-serving schools and districts as well as those who aspire to be in those roles," said Ulysses Navarrete, ALAS executive director. "By supporting educators like Janet, we can make meaningful progress for students. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Curriculum Associates to further honor the individuals making lasting impacts in their communities."

Estrada will be presented the ALAS Scholarship Award during the ALAS 21st National Education Summit on October 9-11 in Portland, Oregon. This marks the 10th consecutive year that Curriculum Associates has partnered with ALAS on the scholarship.

To learn more about the ALAS Scholarship Awards, visit ALASEdu.org/Scholarship.

About the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS)

The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) is committed to providing a perspective to all aspiring school and district administrators, including superintendents, through programs, services, advocacy, and networks rooted in Latino experiences and culture. Our vision, mission, and goals are to provide leadership at the national level that assures every school in America effectively serves the educational needs of all students with an emphasis on Latino and other historically marginalized youth through continuous professional learning, policy advocacy, and networking to share practices of promise for our students and the communities where we serve.

By the year 2026, Latino children will make up 30 percent of the school-age population. In the nation's largest states—California, Texas, Florida, and New York, all of which are ALAS State Affiliates—Latinos already have reached that level. It is of vital interest to invest in the education of every child and the professional learning of all educators who serve Latino youth.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

