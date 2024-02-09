Janna Gilbert named Partner at Luminary Labs

Luminary Labs establishes a partnership model to support continued growth and expansion.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminary Labs, an independent strategy and innovation consultancy, announced that Janna Gilbert has been named a Partner.

Since joining Luminary Labs in 2013, Janna has been instrumental in evolving the consultancy's service offering, building and investing in the team, developing deep relationships with clients, and supporting strategic business expansion. In 2019, Janna was promoted to President and has continued to be meaningfully involved in talent and infrastructure investments to support Luminary Labs' growth.

Janna Gilbert, Partner and President at Luminary Labs

"Joining Luminary Labs changed the course of my career. I have been fortunate to help build and shape a thriving business, and honored to lead an exceptional team doing extraordinary work. I look forward to what is next as we continue to pursue a better and more hopeful future — for the world, for our clients, and for ourselves." said Janna Gilbert, Partner and President.

The company's new partnership model will support continued growth and expansion.

"By creating a partnership path, we are also ensuring that our company's leadership can expand to meet the scale of our ambitions –– and support our deep commitment to organizational sustainability and longevity." said Sara Holoubek, Founding Partner and CEO.

Janna and Sara will continue to serve as President and CEO, respectively.

Luminary Labs is a strategy and innovation consultancy established in 2009. The company's work spans a broad cross section of topics across four focus areas: the future of work and education, the future of health, scientific discovery, and infrastructure.

Luminary Labs has been tasked with designing and producing open innovation programs on behalf of public, private, and nonprofit organizations, representing more than $250 million in potential cash incentives for accelerating effective, scalable solutions. Recent contract awards include a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for a $100 million, five-year initiative targeting improved vaccine technologies; additionally, the company announced its selection as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub , a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Luminary Labs also holds a five-year contract with the U.S. Department of Education to accelerate the development, implementation, and adoption of innovative strategies, practices, and technology through the Experimental Design and Advanced Research Projects Accelerator (ED ARPA).

