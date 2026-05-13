JanSport Launches the Good Latitude Travel Collection: A New Era of Modern Travel

News provided byJanSport
May 13, 2026, 13:03 ET
DENVER, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JanSport, one of the world's most trusted names in carry for nearly 60 years, today unveils its most comprehensive travel line to date: the Good Latitude Travel Collection. Engineered for a new generation of adventurers, the collection fuses expedition–level durability with a refined, casual aesthetic—an evolution rooted in the brand's legacy of relentless innovation and purposeful design. With this launch, JanSport officially enters the modern travel category with a bold, future–facing point of view.
Available exclusively at JanSport.com starting June 3—and at select retailers nationwide—the Good Latitude Travel Collection offers premium, sustainable, and reliable travel gear at an accessible price.
"At JanSport, we've always been Always With You," said Alexandra Reveles, VP of Global Brand at JanSport. "Travelers have been asking for JanSport luggage for years, and the Good Latitude Travel Collection delivers exactly what they've been waiting for—durability, organization, and design they already trust. It's built for first-time luggage buyers and seasoned travelers alike."
Every piece in the collection is made with Loop Form™ fabric, crafted from recycled textile waste to deliver exceptional durability, abrasion resistance, and easy-clean performance—underscoring JanSport's commitment to sustainable material innovation.
With six decades of expertise in the carry industry, JanSport is entering travel with a clear purpose: to provide dependable, long-lasting gear for new travelers buying their first luggage and for lifelong fans returning to a brand they know and love. All Good Latitude products are backed by JanSport's industry-leading warranty.
Hard-Working Travel Bags
- Good Latitude 22" Carry On – $205
Clamshell opening, padded laptop storage, expandable capacity, durable wheels, and smooth rolling.
- Good Latitude 26" Checked – $275
Intuitive clamshell layout, reinforced telescoping handle, durable wheels, and TSA-approved lock.
- Good Latitude 30" Rolling Duffel Bag – $295
Hybrid hard-shell bottom with soft top, wide duffel-style opening, smooth-rolling wheels, and built-in combo lock.
- Good Latitude Convertible Duffel 40L – $125
Converts from backpack to shoulder duffel; includes padded laptop sleeve, trolley sleeve, and organized interior.
Carry-On & Everyday Travel Packs
- Good Latitude Travel Pack 30L – $85
Full zip-panel opening, ergonomic straps, padded laptop sleeve, and dual water bottle pockets.
- Good Latitude Travel Pack 40L – $115
Maximum carry-on volume with suitcase-style opening, mesh dividers, lockable main compartment, and plush straps.
Travel Accessories
- Good Latitude Packing Cubes – $40
Two medium cubes plus a zip pouch with mesh visibility and intuitive pull tabs.
- Good Latitude Tech Organizer – $30
Accordion layout, padded body, and multiple pockets for cables and chargers.
- Good Latitude Toiletry Bag – $40
Clamshell accordion design with built-in organization, padded panels, toothbrush pocket, and hanging hook.
The entire collection launches June 3 in Smokey Grit and Elemental Blue, with additional colorways arriving in August 2026.
About JanSport
From the beginning, JanSport has stayed true to its purpose: Always With You. A trusted companion for life's adventures, the brand champions inclusivity, authenticity, and self-expression. With sustainability at its core, JanSport continues to lead in material and manufacturing innovation—reducing environmental impact while delivering the durability and versatility the brand is known for. JanSport offers backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, travel bags, and accessories at www.jansport.com and through retail partners worldwide.
SOURCE JanSport
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