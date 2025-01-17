January 17 Is Founder's Day: BAYADA Home Health Care Celebrates 50 Years of Service

New Jersey Senate Adopts a Resolution Congratulating BAYADA on its 50th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYADA Home Health Care, the nation's largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider with 33,000 employees worldwide, is kicking off a year of 50th anniversary celebrations on their Founder's Day, January 17.

On January 17, 1975, 27-year-old Delanco native, Mark Baiada started the business RN Home Health Care, now known as BAYADA Home Health Care, on Walnut Street in Philadelphia. Guided by his family values— "Think big. Work hard. Show love."—Mark and his growing team of social entrepreneurs worked hard to provide care for people in need with the compassion, excellence, and reliability they deserve, in the place they love most.

From 2018-2019, for the first-time in-home health care, Mark Baiada converted his privately-owned business into a nonprofit. During this transition, not only did he protect BAYADA's ideals, but he also distributed a $20 million Gift of Gratitude to every BAYADA employee.

"Numbers aren't a true measure of success. It's the mother who can sleep at night, the senior who can live independently because of our care that define success to me," said Mark Baiada, BAYADA Founder and Chairman. "You can't assign a value to the comfort of home or knowing that the work you do every day makes a meaningful difference for others."

Bigger Impact, Same Heart

From a single office to over 370 locations across the US and around the world, BAYADA has supported over a million clients and families by staying true to its purpose and core values expressed in The BAYADA Way®.

2025 will be a year for everyone who knows and loves the BAYADA organization to reflect on its journey, get excited about its future, and celebrate the people who have shaped its legacy:

The clients and families who have trusted BAYADA with their care.

The employees whose dedication brings BAYADA's mission to life.

The community partners who have supported BAYADA's success.

Looking to the Future

This 50-year milestone starts the next ambitious phase of BAYADA's growth and innovation led by Mark's son, BAYADA CEO David Baiada.

"We have a vision to make it possible for millions to live their best lives at home with comfort, independence, and dignity," said David Baiada, BAYADA CEO. "To do that, we're building a movement of talented clinicians, caregivers, health care professionals and leaders who share the same passion to work together and create a big impact."

The 2025 BAYADA Listening Tour

Listening to understand, communicating clearly, and building personal relationships has always been essential to BAYADA's special work culture. Harkening back to a cross-country BAYADA Bus tour to 124 service offices in 2005-2006, Mark will be on the road again in 2025, this time on a BAYADA Listening Tour. Mark will visit 50 BAYADA offices to engage with employees, celebrate their contributions, and have open conversations about evolving The BAYADA Way to meet the home care needs of the future.

Join Us

Founder's Day is just the beginning of BAYADA's year-long 50th-anniversary celebration. It's a time of gratitude, celebration, and hope for the future. Learn more about the celebration through our 50th website, bayada.com/50 and 50th Press Kit, bayada.com/50/press-kit, then join us in celebrating 50 years of excellence and the journey ahead.

ABOUT BAYADA

Celebrating 50 years of care that comes from the heart, BAYADA Home Health Care is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider with over 370 locations across the United States and in Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Since 1975, BAYADA has been earning the public trust by helping people stay safe at home and by caring for them with compassion, excellence, and reliability, the core values expressed in its statement of purpose, The BAYADA Way®.

BAYADA is proud to support clients of all ages and abilities with a full range of personalized nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and personal care services. Always anticipating future trends, BAYADA is building a movement of stakeholders to transform home health care so millions can receive the essential services they need.

