January Digital Expands Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital announced today the expansion of its senior leadership team to facilitate the agency's continued expansion. Tommy Chenoweth will serve as January Digital's Head of People Strategy.

Chenoweth, who will be based in NYC and travel amongst all January Digital offices, will oversee the alignment of January Digital's talent strategy to business strategy, which includes all of HR, recruitment and employee development for the company.

"Tommy's innate ability to identify and nurture talent is second to none," said January Digital CEO and founder Vic Drabicky. "He is truly the best person to help build our company for success in the short- and long-term."

January Digital, whose clients include David's Bridal, Kendra Scott and Vineyard Vines, has grown rapidly in recent months to expand services and continue to ensure strong outcomes for all clients. The new position is a key one for the growing company, which was named an Ad Age Best Place to Work for its employee-friendly policies, extensive initial and ongoing training program, and 90% employee retention rate.

"I am thrilled to position January Digital for success in its next phase by adding to our amazing team and improving on our already robust training program," Chenoweth said. "With Vic's leadership and the support of our clients, January Digital is uniquely positioned to stay ahead of the rapid change in our industry, and to lead our clients and people in exciting new directions."

Chenoweth joined January Digital in July of 2016 as Senior Director of East Coast operations, where he was responsible for the company's NYC client services team. Prior to joining January Digital, Chenoweth worked at LinkedIn, American Express and Marriott.

January Digital is an award-winning, data-led, full-funnel digital marketing agency and in-house consultancy for leading consumer brands. JD's experienced team uses data-driven insight to deliver effective, innovative and strategic results for world-renowned brands including David's Bridal, Diane Von Furstenberg, Kendra Scott, NARS, Oscar de la Renta and Peapod.

The Interactive Marketing Awards named JD as 2018's Large Interactive Agency of the Year, and Inc. Magazine listed it among their Fastest-Growing Companies in 2018. The agency's work has been recognized by, among others, Content Marketing Awards, Digiday Awards, Drum US Search Awards, Glossy Awards, OMMA Awards and US Search Awards.

JD's pro-employee policies and efforts to help those in need led to the agency being named a 2018 Best Workplace by both Fortune and Inc. and a 2019 Ad Age Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit januarydigital.com .

