January Digital Promotes Megan Jones to VP of Marketing, Partner Highlighting Company Commitment to Growth and Diversity

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital announced today the promotion of Megan Jones to a newly created role, Vice President of Marketing, Partner. The role, which was created to accommodate the agency's ongoing growth, also highlights the company's commitment to building a diverse team.

Jones, who joined January Digital as its first employee in 2012, will provide marketing strategy and business positioning focused on the agency's continued and rapid growth. She will be based in Dallas but will divide her time among all January Digital offices and work alongside other key executive team members.

"Megan has been a cornerstone of JD since the beginning, and I know she'll continue her amazing work in this new role," said Vic Drabicky, January Digital Founder and CEO. "I was extremely lucky to have found someone so talented so early on in the life of this company. Her intelligence and dedication have played an enormous role in shaping not only the financial side of our company, but many of the values we are built upon as well."

"I am honored to continue to grow alongside an agency whose mission and work I believe in, especially our celebration and promotion of women," Jones said. "Being able to focus on our continued expansion and positioning of our unique offerings is a natural extension of my role and history with JD, and I couldn't be more excited."

With the promotion, half of the agency's leadership team is now made up of women.

"From Day 1, I wanted to build a company that offered everyone equal opportunity and equal support," said Drabicky. "We have always had a progressive view of our team and our benefits, and having Megan as a part of the executive team ensures we maintain a balanced and well-rounded perspective."

In addition to having a balanced executive team, January Digital has also introduced customized benefits packages designed to meet employees' needs. With 70% of the staff being women, January Digital has installed policies that ensure they are fully supported by the company, including extended maternity leave, college savings plans for each child, flexible working schedules and extended health care for all family members. In addition, as part of the Good Works Program, January Digital has partnered with the Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas for monthly volunteer days, donations, education on domestic violence and much more.

About January Digital

January Digital is an award-winning full-funnel digital marketing agency and consultancy. JD has worked with brands including TUMI, Fenty Beauty, NARS Cosmetics, David's Bridal, Peapod and many more. JD's work has been recognized as best in class from the Shorty Awards, Digiday, Drum Awards, Glossy, OMMA and US Search Awards, among others. Not only recognized for its work, JD is proud to be a company that over-invests in its people and culture – earning recognition from Inc. Magazine and Forbes as one of the Best Workplaces in America and being named a 2019 Ad Age Best Place to Work. The company's quick growth has been acknowledged by Inc. Magazine, which named it a fastest-growing company for three years straight. For more information visit januarydigital.com.

