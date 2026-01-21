January Issue of Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections Examines How Innovation, Advanced Mechanical Support, and Prescribing Design Are Reshaping Heart Failure Care

The third issue of the open-access journal showcases multidisciplinary heart failure research and the many intersections that shape patient care.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The January issue of Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections brings together new analyses and original investigations that examine how heart failure care advances in practice through innovation pipelines, high-risk physiologic states, and the design of therapies intended for real-world use.

The Journal of Cardiac Failure - Intersections is an Open Access journal with a focus on heart failure and its various intersections with other disciplines and specialties within the broader cardiovascular community. It is part of the JCF Family of Journals and one of the official journals of the Heart Failure Society of America.

Featured articles in this issue span the continuum from development to deployment. A comprehensive review details how venture capital and clinician-led entrepreneurship have directly shaped modern heart failure diagnostics and therapeutics, using case studies such as mavacamten (MyoKardia) and implantable hemodynamic monitoring to illustrate how collaboration across medicine, science, and investment translates into patient impact.

Complementing this systems-level perspective, original research identifies de novo atrial fibrillation during peripheral veno-arterial ECMO as a marker of significantly higher post-decannulation mortality, sharpening clinical insight at a vulnerable inflection point in advanced heart failure care.

Another study turns to prescribing behavior itself, describing the rigorous development of a discrete choice experiment designed to inform future clinical trials of a polypill for HFrEF - aligning therapeutic design with clinician priorities and tradeoffs. By quantifying tradeoffs around drug components and features, the study lays the groundwork for future cluster-randomized trials and offers a replicable methodological roadmap for cardiovascular researchers seeking to align therapy design with real-world prescribing behavior.

Together, these articles reflect a shared throughline: improving outcomes in heart failure requires not only better therapies, but better alignment—between science and systems, physiology and process, and innovation and adoption.

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections

The Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections is an open-access journal with a focus on heart failure and its various intersections with other disciplines and specialties within the broader cardiovascular community. The journal has a special focus on how multidisciplinary partnerships impact patient care. Published papers will span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, expert perspectives, including those with a global viewpoint, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, and patient and patient-partner narratives.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers, and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

