January Issue of the Journal of Cardiac Failure Highlights Prevention, Innovation, and New Strategies to Improve Outcomes Across the Heart Failure Spectrum

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel approach to removing excess fluid through the skin and a new strategy to prevent right ventricular failure after LVAD implantation are among the highlights of the January issue of the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF). Together, these studies point to emerging ways clinicians may better manage congestion and improve outcomes for patients with advanced heart failure.

Journal of Cardiac Failure

The issue also highlights an HFSA scientific statement that reframes heart failure as a preventable condition, along with additional original research and clinical insights spanning prevention, inpatient management, and advanced therapies.

Articles in the January issue also include:

Mitigating Post-operative Right Ventricular Dysfunction After Left Ventricular Assist Device: The RV Protection Study

Despite advances in hemocompatibility with the HeartMate 3 LVAD, hemodynamic-related complications - particularly right ventricular failure (RVF) - remain a major source of morbidity and mortality. This study evaluates a comprehensive, upfront right ventricular protection strategy that combines hemodynamic, ventilatory, and pharmacologic optimization immediately following LVAD implantation. The findings offer a promising roadmap for improving outcomes in patients undergoing mechanical circulatory support.

Enhancing Sweat Rate for In-Hospital and Home-Based Decongestive Therapy

This innovative study explores fluid and salt removal via the skin as a novel approach to decongestion in patients with heart failure and volume overload. Using a device designed to enhance eccrine sweat gland activity, investigators demonstrated meaningful weight loss and improvements in congestion during hospitalization for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as continued benefits following discharge during home-based therapy.

Notably, patients experienced improved congestion scores, reductions in NT-proBNP levels, and enhanced quality of life - despite reductions in diuretic dosing - highlighting the potential role of nontraditional decongestive strategies in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

The Continuum of Prevention and Heart Failure in Cardiovascular Medicine: A Joint Scientific Statement from the Heart Failure Society of America and The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Reappearing in the January issue, this landmark joint scientific statement from HFSA and ASPC reframes heart failure as a preventable condition rather than an inevitable outcome. Published concurrently in the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) and the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the statement presents the first national framework integrating preventive cardiology across the full continuum of heart failure—spanning risk identification in healthy individuals to secondary and tertiary prevention in patients with advanced disease, including LVAD and heart transplant recipients.

View the full issue online.

For interviews with authors, please contact Laura Poko at [email protected].

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure

The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) publishes the highest quality science in the field of heart failure with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, mentorship, multidisciplinary partnerships, and patient-centeredness. Published papers span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, guidelines and scientific statements, expert perspectives, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, patient and patient-partner narratives. JCF also emphasizes the power of language and prioritizes innovative approaches to dissemination of published work to reach and impact the broader heart failure community.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers, and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America