JARCO COMPANIES ANNOUNCES KEY HIRES IN AGGREGATES, READY MIX, AND FINANCE OPERATIONS

SAN ANTONIO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarco Companies, of San Antonio, announced that Joe Ochoa has joined Jarco Ready Mix as Regional Director of Operations; Roland Gonzalez joins as Sales Manager of Jarco Ready Mix, and Jason Jones has joined Jarco Aggregates as Regional Production manager. All are in new positions as Jarco bolsters its management teams to support its growth in the South Texas markets.

Additionally, two key finance and accounting professionals were added. Alexandra Wood was brought on as Finance Manager and Joshua Carr as Director of Accounting, both reporting to Logan Bowen, CFO.

Joe Regalado, CEO of Jarco said that "these five senior industry professionals add to our existing team and will lead our continued push in both Aggregates and Ready Mix. As we bring mines in Odem and Freer on line and open new Ready Mix plants in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, we will continue to grow our operations personnel."

These team members will all be based in the San Antonio headquarters for Jarco. For questions and information on joining the Jarco team, please visit www.jarcocompanies.com.

