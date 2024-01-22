JARCO READYMIX COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF SUPERIOR READYMIX OPERATIONS IN CASTROVILLE, TX

News provided by

Jarco Companies

22 Jan, 2024, 13:34 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarco Readymix of San Antonio has purchased the operating assets of Superior Readymix in Castroville, TX and will expand and operate from the Hwy 90 location immediately.

"This acquisition extends our service area into the growing West San Antonio markets including commercial and residential customers," said Joe C. Regalado, CEO of Jarco Companies. Jarco has plans for two additional Readymix plants in the West San Antonio area this year.

SOURCE Jarco Companies

Also from this source

JARCO AGGREGATES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF QUARRY AND MINING ASSETS IN FREER, TX

Jarco Aggregates of San Antonio announced today the acquisition of sand and gravel reserves as well as production assets in Freer, TX. Jarco will...

JARCO AGGREGATES CLOSES THE ASSET PURCHASE AND LEASE OF ODEM SAND AND GRAVEL OPERATION

Jarco Aggregates of San Antonio has purchased the assets of Corpus Christi Sand & Gravel in Odem, Tx. Jarco Aggregates will operate and expand the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.