JARCO READYMIX COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF SUPERIOR READYMIX OPERATIONS IN CASTROVILLE, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarco Readymix of San Antonio has purchased the operating assets of Superior Readymix in Castroville, TX and will expand and operate from the Hwy 90 location immediately.

"This acquisition extends our service area into the growing West San Antonio markets including commercial and residential customers," said Joe C. Regalado, CEO of Jarco Companies. Jarco has plans for two additional Readymix plants in the West San Antonio area this year.

