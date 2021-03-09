Jared® Announces Immersive, Nationwide Custom-Jewelry Design Experience

Jared is uniquely equipped to provide gift givers and jewelry lovers the ability to bring even their most intricate vision to life, thanks to its team of 1,400 artisans and apprentices nationwide – and unrivaled access to a global supply of responsibly sourced stones and metals.

"People love personalizing seemingly everything these days, and we believe now is the time to let them experience the exhilarating world of fine jewelry design," said Bill Brace, EVP and Jared Executive General Manager. "Many people are thrilled to learn that Jared's trusted artisans can help bring customers' unique visions to life – with as much or as little guidance from our trusted artisans as they wish, and on their own terms and budget. And we're equally thrilled by what we empower them to create – from extravagant expressions of love with rare-cut diamonds to deeply personal reimaginations of family heirlooms."

Typically, customers start the process when they speak with one of Jared's jewelry consultants – whether in a store or virtually. For those who like the idea of designing something from scratch, their next step often involves connecting with a Jared artisan who might be visibly working in a Jared Foundry or any Jared location across the country.

The artisan typically asks the customer to describe his or her goal and vision, followed by preferences for budget, materials and timelines. They'll also discuss the customer's personality, lifestyle and style aesthetic – such as modern, classic, Art Deco, sculptural, minimalist, etc. Throughout the design process, Jared provides customers with sketches, images and videos to show potential permutations in real time – and the customer maintains control by approving each iteration. Ultimately, Jared's team can curate the type of experience a customer is seeking – whether an immersive experience that might take months or one that meets an urgent deadline.

Highlights from Jared exclusive customization offerings:

The Jared Foundry : Offered today in 19 stores – with more to come, Jared's Foundry is a one-stop shop for custom-jewelry design education, inspiration and service. Think of it as a store within a store – a place where a customer can watch an artisan resize a ring, set a diamond into a ring, sketch a necklace, present a wax mold for a customer's final approval, discuss the manufacturing process or provide guidance on ways to meet budget. It combines education with exciting inspiration – allowing for as much or as little guidance as the customer desires. Visit The Jared Foundry to more information. Today, they can be found in nine states – California , Illinois , Maryland , New York , Ohio , Oregon , Texas , Virginia and Washington .

: Offered today in 19 stores – with more to come, Jared's Foundry is a one-stop shop for custom-jewelry design education, inspiration and service. Think of it as a store within a store – a place where a customer can watch an artisan resize a ring, set a diamond into a ring, sketch a necklace, present a wax mold for a customer's final approval, discuss the manufacturing process or provide guidance on ways to meet budget. It combines education with exciting inspiration – allowing for as much or as little guidance as the customer desires. Visit The Jared Foundry to more information. Today, they can be found in nine states – , , , , , , , and . Expert artisans : Jared's team of artisans have years of experience executing customers' visions from the big and breathtaking to the classic and demure. Many of Jared's artisans studied at art and design schools and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree, while many also have learned the craft from multiple generations of their families or from years of apprenticeships - all journeys that provide customers with elevated service, trusted guidance and incomparable quality. Jared also takes pride in its apprenticeship program, empowering other passionate jewelers to carry on the tradition.

: Jared's team of artisans have years of experience executing customers' visions from the big and breathtaking to the classic and demure. Many of Jared's artisans studied at art and design schools and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree, while many also have learned the craft from multiple generations of their families or from years of apprenticeships - all journeys that provide customers with elevated service, trusted guidance and incomparable quality. Jared also takes pride in its apprenticeship program, empowering other passionate jewelers to carry on the tradition. Technology: Jared is embracing cutting-edge techniques when it comes to the latest in software and in-store tech. The artisans already have access to Computer Aided Design software, and some are using 3D printers to help bring customers' visions to life. Jared plans a broader 3D printer roll out this year.

For more information about The Jared Foundry, visit https://www.jared.com/foundry.

About Jared®

Jared ®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates about 2,900 stores. For additional information on Jared ® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Barbara DeLollis

VP, Media Relations

Signet Jewelers

[email protected]

Morgan Tanacea

Lividini & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Jared