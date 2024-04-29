Jared Launches Exclusive Le Vian Tramonto D'Oro™ Collection Just in Time for Mother's Day

AKRON, Ohio, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, a leader in accessible luxury and the premium luxury banner within Signet Jewelers, has partnered with Le Vian, a leading luxury jewelry brand, to launch their exquisite Tramonto D'Oro Collection, available exclusively at all Jared stores nationwide and Jared.com, just in time for Mother's Day.

Jared Launches Exclusive Le Vian Tramonto D’Oro™ Collection

The Le Vian Tramonto D'Oro™ Collection will be available starting April 25, 2024, with prices ranging from $1,600 to $5,000. Crafted in luminous 14K gold, each piece in this collection is a testament to the surreal allure of the sunset. Natural brilliant-cut diamonds, reminiscent of twinkling stars, are delicately set into gold, creating a mesmerizing celestial effect that mirrors the intricate brilliance of the heavens.

"Amidst the excitement of Mother's Day shopping, we're thrilled to unveil our latest collection with Le Vian—a nod to timeless beauty and heartfelt sentiment," says Claudia Cividino, President of Jared. "With our customers seeking meaningful, personalized gifts, Jared stands ready to help you find that perfect expression of love, making the Tramonto D'Oro Collection an ideal gift."

Translated in Italian as "Sunset of Gold," the Le Vian Tramonto D'Oro™ Collection is inspired by that magical moment when the sky is painted a golden hue as the sun sets into the Tyrrhenian Sea. The new product offerings feature a range of 11 styles including earrings, bangles, necklaces and pendants, and rings.

"Le Vian's Tramonto D'Oro™ Collection honors those who cherish the day's fleeting beauty while embracing the tantalizing twilight and the potential it holds," says Eddie LeVian, CEO of Le Vian. "It encapsulates the warmth and nostalgia of the golden hour, allowing you to celebrate the special person in your life with lasting elegance."

To learn more about the Le Vian Tramonto D'Oro™ Collection, visit www.jared.com/tramonto-doro.

About Jared

Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com , and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company. Signet operates approximately 2,700 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com , Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com . See also www.kay.com , www.zales.com , www.jared.com , www.banter.com , www.diamondsdirect.com , www.jamesallen.com , www.bluenile.com , www.peoplesjewellers.com , www.hsamuel.co.uk , www.ernestjones.co.uk , and www.rocksbox.com .

About Le Vian

Le Vian is a family-owned, New York-headquartered jewelry company which can trace its roots to jewelers in the 15th century and is today regularly worn by Hollywood celebrities. Le Vian is at the forefront of creating the most exquisite natural fancy color diamond jewels in a kaleidoscope of colors including pink, yellow - and the exclusive Chocolate Diamonds®, which have in the last 20 years attracted over 5 million collectors. The fine jewelry house of Le Vian is the fashion couture fine jeweler of choice, uniting two luxury worlds – glamorous high style fashion trend forecasting and hand-made fine jewelry designs incorporating rare, precious natural diamonds and gemstones.

CONTACT: Sydney Parker, [email protected]

SOURCE Jared