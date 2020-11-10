Jared® to Debut Bespoke Bridal Ring Collection with Couture Wedding Gown Designer Pnina Tornai

"We're thrilled to launch Pnina Tornai's first-ever ring collection – One by Pnina Tornai – exclusively at Jared, showcasing her unique designs inspired by her years of experience making brides feel special," said Bill Brace, Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager. "We expect this holiday season to be like no other, as more couples take their relationship to the next level after months of quarantining together. We're confident that uniting two of the most trusted names in bridal will help our customers love brilliantly ."

The collection is inspired by the incredible love stories Tornai has heard over more than two decades working closely with brides. With this collection, she has found a new way to make her brides' dreams come true, bringing her unique passion for celebrating love and empowering women to bridal jewelry for the first time.

"In my years working closely with brides, I've had the privilege of hearing thousands of spectacular love stories that inspired me to create my first-ever jewelry collection—because these beautiful jewels would not have a purpose if it weren't for love," Tornai said. "It has always been a dream for me to create an engagement jewelry collection, and with Jared, I have found the perfect partner to bring these dream rings to life, to celebrate the magic of two becoming One—a whole greater together than apart."

Each ring in the One by Pnina Tornai collection features a signature rose gold cuff detail with three diamonds in the band, symbolizing two exceptional individuals and the life they create together. Each ring purchased will also come with a certificate of authenticity, verifying that it is an original Pnina Tornai design with her personal, creative touches incorporated to brilliantly represent a couple's love in each ring.

Highlights from the collection:

A sparkling ring featuring a haloed oval center stone surrounded by pavé arms that echo a lover's embrace.

A bold black diamond ring with a crown-like setting and pavé band, classic in design but as unique as your love, for those who are unafraid to make a statement.

A statement ring with a sparkling emerald-cut center stone flanked by baguettes, which hearkens back to the roaring '20s and yet looks irresistibly modern.

A contemporary toi-et-moi ring with one round and one princess-cut diamond on an open pavé band, representing a modern union—one in which two exceptional individuals celebrate their differences and perfectly complement one another.

The new 31-piece collection, retailing from $699 to $19,999, will be available exclusively in Jared retail stores in the U.S. and online, just in time for holiday engagements.

About Pnina Tornai

Pnina Tornai is a globally-renowned couture bridal and eveningwear designer and television star, whose gowns are sold around the world. She is the top-selling designer at the famed Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City. Tornai is known not only for her spectacular, dream couture wedding gowns, often with hand-beaded appliqué and crystal detailing, but also for the unique connection she has with her brides and the love they have for her. She has become an influencer in fashion, bridal, and lifestyle. For more information on Pnina Tornai visit PninaTornai.com, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest, like us on Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube. Tornai is represented by A3 Artists Agency.

About Jared®

Jared ®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates about 2,900 stores. For additional information on Jared ® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates about 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com; www.zales.com; www.jared.com; www.hsamuel.co.uk; www.ernestjones.co.uk; www.peoplesjewellers.com; www.pagoda.com; and www.jamesallen.com. For additional information on Jared, visit www.Jared.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JaredTheGalleriaOfJewelry or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ThatsJared, YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thatsjared), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/thatsjared) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/jaredthegalleriaofjewelry/).

CONTACT/FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Barbara DeLollis

Signet Jewelers, VP, Communications

301.814.3357

[email protected]

Jacqueline Boselli

Lividini & Co., Senior Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Jared

Related Links

http://www.jared.com

