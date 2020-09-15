Jared Unveils New, Exclusive Bridal Collection with Luxury Diamantaire Royal Asscher

"With Royal Asscher synonymous with the world's finest diamonds and engagement rings, we're honored to introduce this storied brand to Jared's customers," said Bill Brace, Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager. "The collection will make the diamonds of royalty more accessible to our customers, who always look for something truly exceptional. This collaboration highlights Jared's goal of working with partners who share our vision in celebrating love with the fire, sparkle, and brilliance of diamonds."

Royal Asscher is known for its alluring settings and signature, patented diamond shapes that bear the family's name. The company specializes in creating magical celebrations of love with responsibly sourced diamonds.

The collection, exclusive to Jared, features four, signature 74-facetted shapes:

The Royal Asscher Cut : A modern take on the family's original diamond cut. An octagonal diamond with a square shape and layered facets, providing a fiery and hypnotic look.





: A modern take on the family's original diamond cut. An octagonal diamond with a square shape and layered facets, providing a fiery and hypnotic look. The Royal Asscher Oval : This perfectly glamorous and dazzling diamond has breathtaking sparkle and dynamic fire within its shape.





: This perfectly glamorous and dazzling diamond has breathtaking sparkle and dynamic fire within its shape. The Royal Asscher Brilliant : This timeless, beloved shape is crisp and clear, with an extra head-turning sparkle.





: This timeless, beloved shape is crisp and clear, with an extra head-turning sparkle. The Royal Asscher Cushion: With curved, soft corners and captivating brilliance, this shape exposes the diamond's full sparkle potential.

Currently run by the sixth generation of the family, Lita and Mike Asscher, the Royal Asscher Diamond Company is renowned for the development of the world's first patented diamond shape in 1902. Since then, the Asscher family has added its unique touch to infamous diamonds, including the famed Excelsior and Cullinan diamonds.

"We are very excited about the launch of our gorgeous, exclusive collection at Jared," said Lita Asscher, President, Royal Asscher Diamond Company. "Our greatest joy is to create diamond rings that are so beautiful that they become heirlooms for many generations to come."

In 1980, the company was given the Dutch Royal Predicate - the ultimate honor awarded only to businesses of national importance that have shown exceptional industry leadership and social and ethical standards for more than 100 years.

Knighted for his social and responsible sourcing work, Lita and Mike's father and former company President Edward Asscher is a forefather of the Kimberly Process and is currently the President of the World Diamond Council, representing the diamond industry in addressing the challenges of conflict diamonds. Their dedication to sustainability is what makes Royal Asscher ideal for those who want a ring that is both beautiful and a reflection of deeply held beliefs.

Importantly, each ring comes with a Royal Asscher authenticity certificate – on which Royal Asscher clearly underlines its strict responsible sourcing diamond policy and guarantees. Royal Asscher is committed to the highest ethical standards of sourcing, mining, and cutting and is independently audited.

The collection includes engagement rings, as well wedding and anniversary bands in 14k white, yellow, and rose gold. Customers can learn more about the collection at http://www.jared.com/royal-asscher

About Jared®

Jared ®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates about 2,900 stores. For additional information on Jared ® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates about 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available atwww.signetjewelers.com. See alsowww.kay.com; www.zales.com; www.jared.com; www.hsamuel.co.uk; www.ernestjones.co.uk; www.peoplesjewellers.com; www.pagoda.com; and www.jamesallen.com. For additional information on Jared, visit www.Jared.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JaredTheGalleriaOfJewelry or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ThatsJared, YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thatsjared), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/thatsjared) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/jaredthegalleriaofjewelry/).

About Royal Asscher

Today run by the 6th generation of the Asscher family, Lita and Mike Asscher, the company was founded in Amsterdam in 1854 by Isaac Joseph Asscher. The Asscher family has always been known as pioneers in diamond design and have made some of the most profound contributions to the international diamond industry. By the end of the 19th century, the company had grown into one of the world's largest diamond polishing companies. In 1902, Joseph Asscher created the original Asscher Cut diamond - the world's first patented cut diamond. The company also cut and polished the 997-carat Excelsior diamond and the largest rough diamond ever found, the 3106-carat Cullinan rough diamond. The diamonds that were cut from the Cullinan have become world-famous, as they are part of Great Britain's Crown Jewels and Queen Elizabeth's collection. Today, the company has four patented diamond cuts and is being sold all over the world. Royal Asscher is strongly committed to social and ethical responsibility. Our rough diamonds are sourced from countries that fully comply with the Kimberley Process, an initiative of the international diamond industry to stop the trade in conflict diamonds. Royal Asscher is a compliant member of the Responsible Jewellery Council.

