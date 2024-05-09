Jared Widseth of Milan Laser Hair Removal Honored with OnCon Icon Corporate Counsel Award

OMAHA, Neb., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The nation's largest laser hair removal provider, Milan Laser Hair Removal, congratulates Jared Widseth, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, for being honored with the 2024 OnCon Icon Award. Widseth was named among the Top 10 Corporate Counsel by OnConferences, a global community of top executives.

Jared Widseth - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Milan Laser Hair Removal

OnCon Icon Award winners are selected annually by peer vote based on their considerable impact on their organization and/or previous organizations, strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership, innovation within their role, and exceptional leadership.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by OnConferences, especially alongside such tremendous legal professionals," said Widseth. "I'd like to express my gratitude to my peers for voting, and to the Milan Laser Hair Removal team. This achievement would not be possible without the continued support of my colleagues, who are dedicated to the growth and success of our company, live our core values, and maintain the highest standards in all aspects of our business. I am proud to play a role in driving Milan Laser forward."

In his role, Widseth advises and counsels Milan Laser on all legal matters, including regulatory compliance, labor and employment, risk management, intellectual property, government affairs, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.

Before joining Milan Laser in 2021, Widseth held roles in Employee Relations, Litigation Management, and Reputation Risk for Target Corporation. Additionally, he served as a Minneapolis Civil Rights Commissioner for the Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights. Widseth holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned his Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School.

"Since we welcomed Jared to our organization three years ago, Milan Laser has experienced exponential growth in a relatively short period," said Shikhar Saxena, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "He has played a pivotal role in guiding our legal strategy and navigating its complex landscape as we expand our footprint and position our company for the future. Jared's recognition is well-earned and much deserved."

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with 350 locations in 35 states and 2,000+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 80,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and highly trained medical professionals perform all treatments. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization dedicated to bringing together top executives from various industries to encourage collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for the world's top executives to connect and share insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

