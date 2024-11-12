JARRARD INC. ADDS SENIOR LEADERS IN RESPONSE TO CONTINUED STELLAR GROWTH

Leading healthcare communications firm seeing increased demand for change management, strategic positioning and marketing

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrard Inc., a national top 10 healthcare strategic communications consultancy, is pleased to announce the addition of two industry veterans to drive the firm's continued growth in its Strategic Positioning and Change Management service lines. Specifically, these experts will help Jarrard clients navigate the significant market pressures related to growth, innovation and change.

With a nearly 30-year track record of leading transformational initiatives in healthcare, Kiah Calmese Walker has joined the firm in the newly-created position of Senior Vice President, Change Management Service Line Lead. Known for her expertise in aligning operational processes and fostering organizational resilience, Calmese Walker has held pivotal roles in enterprise transformation at UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Wisconsin, where she developed robust strategies to advance patient-centered outcomes. At Jarrard, she channels her understanding of hospital operations, human resources, learning and development, culture and systemic alignment to help clients drive advancement, agility and adaptability.

Concurrently, nationally recognized healthcare marketing and experience strategist Tricia Geraghty has been added to Jarrard's roster as Senior Vice President, Strategic Positioning Service Line Lead, offering clients a comprehensive and intentional approach to growth. Geraghty previously served as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for Children's Wisconsin, an independent pediatric health system with more than two million annual touchpoints with families and more than $2 billion in annual revenue. Her work in branding, digital transformation and patient engagement earned industry acclaim. Prior to that, she was Vice President for Marketing and Communication at Marquette University.

"At this moment, bringing on Tricia and Kiah – both deeply-experienced and engaging leaders – is essential as our healthcare clients face unprecedented demands for nimbleness and innovation," said Jarrard Inc. President and Co-Founder Anne Hancock Toomey. "Their bold vision and counsel deepen our bench, allowing us to provide the highest-level of support to healthcare organizations as they navigate change and seize opportunity. We're thrilled to have them on board."

Jarrard's Strategic Positioning consultancy focuses on a broad spectrum – from launching or pivoting brands to building reputational equity to developing targeted patient acquisition strategies, thought leadership programs, and integrated digital solutions.

Meanwhile, for almost two decades, the firm's Change Management professionals have helped healthcare leaders guide their organizations through transformation – whether integrating newly combined assets, implementing enterprise strategic initiatives, or advancing workforce retention and recruiting strategies.

About Jarrard Inc.

Jarrard Inc. is a U.S. Top 10 strategic communications consulting firm focused exclusively on healthcare and the unique opportunities and challenges inherent in this sector. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,800 clients across 48 states and has led communications and political strategy on $75+ billion in announced M&A and partnership transactions.

Jarrard partners with leaders across the spectrum of healthcare in high-stakes moments of growth, innovation, change and reputational/public affairs challenges. This array of specialized services is tailored to support leaders in the most impactful parts of the ecosystem that are essential in transforming U.S. healthcare for the better. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.com .

