JARRARD INC. ELEVATES LEADER AND EXPANDS TEAM TO MEET GROWING DEMAND

Healthcare consultancy adds former RWJBarnabas Health executive Michael Knecht to leadership team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrard Inc., a U.S. Top 10 healthcare strategic communications consultancy, has bolstered its leadership team with the promotion of James Cervantes to partner and the addition of five seasoned professionals across its practices. The moves reflect Jarrard's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of America's healthcare organizations navigating moments of change, challenge and opportunity.

This news comes on the heels of Jarrard's strongest year yet having served more than 150 healthcare clients across 40 states in 2024. The Nashville-based firm now boasts a highly experienced team of nearly 100 colleagues across the nation.

James Cervantes Named Partner

With a distinguished career in strategy, operations and performance improvement, James Cervantes is a trusted advisor within Jarrard's Regional Health Systems Practice, serving as the practice's lead. Cervantes has worked closely with healthcare executives to implement strategic imperatives, advance growth-focused initiatives and develop best-in-class marketing/communications functions. Cervantes joined Jarrard in 2019 following key roles at Northwestern Medicine and Penn Medicine.

"James has been an integral part of our success, consistently demonstrating a deep understanding of healthcare and an unmatched ability to guide our clients through operational and clinical transformation," said Jarrard Inc. President and Co-Founding Partner Anne Hancock Toomey. "His change management expertise and collaborative spirit make him a natural fit for this elevated role."

Welcoming SVP Michael Knecht and VPs Perri duGard Owens and Steve Gottshall

Michael Knecht, who has joined the firm as senior vice president for the Academic Health Systems Practice, brings clients more than 30 years of healthcare strategy, marketing, communications and advocacy experience. Formerly, as executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for RWJBarnabas Health – New Jersey's largest academic health system – Knecht led all branding, marketing, digital, internal and external communications and crisis communications functions. His operational roots have shaped him into a highly effective communicator and marketer, adept at advancing care delivery, medical discovery and health sciences education.

"Beyond developing his system's brand into the most recognized in the region, Michael has created nationally recognized communication strategies to advance mission-driven health equity and social impact initiatives," Toomey said. "He is a tremendous asset to our team and clients."

Dynamic entrepreneur and communications professional Perri duGard Owens has joined Jarrard's Regional Health Systems Practice, offering clients insight from more than two decades of strategic communications experience. Previously, she served as founder and CEO of Nashville-based duGard Communications, where she built award-winning campaigns, cultivated media coverage and managed crises for a range of clients. Her expertise in branding, messaging and community engagement positions her to drive impactful results for Jarrard's clients.

As vice president of strategic partnerships, industry veteran Steve Gottshall, leverages 27 years of business development experience in healthcare. Known for his ability to build trust and strong relationships, Gottshall has a track record of driving growth for companies including healthcare consultancy Sg2 and Physicians Practice, a UBM Medica company. Prior to joining Jarrard, he served as head of enterprise solutions for Rochester, NY-headquartered VisualDX where he was instrumental in securing multi-year partnerships.

"Michael, Perri and Steve are exceptional leaders with unique perspectives who align perfectly with our mission to support healthcare organizations during pivotal moments," Toomey said.

Additional New Hires:

Natalie Brereton , Senior Managing Advisor, Market Research & Insights, National Health Systems Practice

Brereton combines a strong foundation in public health and developing data-driven insights to shape strategic decision-making. Her experience in research and analytics, including her most recent tenure at Nashville -based HCA Healthcare as a research manager for Graduate Medical Education, enhances Jarrard's growing research services. Prior to HCA, Brereton was an epidemiologic investigative service fellow at the California Department of Public Health.





Naughton offers superb skills in reputation management and employee engagement, having led strategic planning initiatives and developed crisis communications frameworks for organizations. Immediately prior to Jarrard, she served as a public relations specialist for Taxwell, where she assisted with reputational and operational improvements following a private equity firm purchase of the organization. Earlier, she was a communications specialist for HealthTrust.

About Jarrard Inc.

Jarrard Inc. is a U.S. Top 10 strategic communications consulting firm focused exclusively on healthcare and the unique opportunities and challenges inherent in this sector. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,500 clients across 47 states and has led communications and political strategy on $75+ billion in announced M&A and partnership transactions.

Jarrard partners with leaders across the spectrum of healthcare in high-stakes moments of growth, innovation, change and reputational/public affairs challenges. This array of specialized services is tailored to support leaders in the most impactful parts of the ecosystem that are essential in transforming U.S. healthcare for the better. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.com .

