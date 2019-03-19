Jarrett Logistics Systems Executives Named to 2019 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Annual List

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, is pleased to announce that Matt Angell, Vice President of Logistics Operations and Matt Wagner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Jarrett Logistics Systems (JLS), were named to the 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. Matt Angell and Matt Wagner have a combined 30 years of experience in designing and implementing transportation management solutions, and have played a key role in the exponential growth at JLS.

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry.

'In order to operate and be profitable in an OTIF environment, it's very important for companies to align themselves with a trusted, strategic and experienced supply chain partner with a relentless focus on continuous improvement," said Matt Angell. With a persistent focus on continuing to improve the client experience, Angell has organized the 24/7/365 JLS Routing Center into a 'control tower', effectively managing the tactical operations of his clients' daily supply chain needs.

Over the past 12 years, Matt Wagner has designed and implemented transportation management solutions at over 100 different organizations all over North America. With a close attention to detail by mapping the entire value stream comprised of the procure-to-cash process, Wagner has been able to drive operational efficiency, provide immediate cost reduction and increase profitability for clients. "The supply chain touches nearly every department in an organization. In order for any supply chain solution to be successful you need to thoroughly understand the procure-to-cash process within an organization. By designing the right supply chain strategy, an organization can drive competitive advantage to drive growth and profitability," said Wagner.

"Our 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain reflects the expanding diversity that is emerging in our industry, both in terms of demographics and talent," remarks Lara L. Sowinski editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The combination of experience and wisdom complemented with a new generation of professionals is resulting in a food and beverage supply chain that is in sync with consumers' demands while simultaneously adept and staying ahead of the logistical requirements."

Recipients of this year's 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

