Brandi AI's study of 12,487 AI-generated answers across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Grok and Perplexity finds 1-800-FLOWERS appears most often, while The Bouqs Co. and UrbanStems get the most favorable AI reviews

MCLEAN, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day flower delivery shopping used to start with a Google search, a friend's recommendation or a mildly panicked trip to the grocery store. Now, shoppers are asking AI the question that really matters: Which flower delivery service will make me look thoughtful—and not like I remembered Mother's Day in the checkout line?

Brandi AI, the leading enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform for marketing, PR, content and digital teams, today released its AI Visibility Index for the Flower Delivery Market Universe, an analysis of 12,487 AI-generated answers across six major AI models. It looks at which national flower delivery services are getting picked, praised and prioritized in AI search for Mother's Day 2026.

The biggest winner was 1-800-FLOWERS. When AI tools answered questions about Mother's Day flower delivery, 1-800-FLOWERS appeared in 44% of the answers analyzed, making it the brand shoppers were most likely to see recommended or mentioned by AI. But being mentioned most often is not the same as being described most positively. The Bouqs Co. and UrbanStems received the most favorable AI descriptions when shoppers asked for help choosing a Mother's Day flower delivery service.

To better understand how AI influences shoppers, the analysis also found that AI appears to have a pretty good read on Mother's Day panic levels, mapping brands to specific shopper needs:

"I forgot until literally right now." – Best delivery speed: UrbanStems

– Best delivery speed: UrbanStems "I want it to look thoughtful, but my credit card is already judging me." – Best budget value: From You Flowers

– Best budget value: From You Flowers "I need this to say 'elegant,' not 'grabbed near the register.'" – Best flower quality: The Bouqs Co.

– Best flower quality: The Bouqs Co. "I need 47 options because I'm overthinking this." – Best variety: 1-800-FLOWERS.

– Best variety: 1-800-FLOWERS. "Please just arrive when it says it will." – Best service reliability: UrbanStems and The Bouqs Co. (tie)

"The findings of our analysis point to a broader shift in how consumers discover, compare and choose products and services during major gifting moments," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Brandi AI. "Instead of searching one brand at a time and scrolling through endless results, shoppers are asking AI for a shortlist, a comparison or a recommendation based on what matters most to them. If your brand isn't in those AI-generated answers, you're effectively invisible to the modern shopper."

Beyond which brands AI recommended, the Brandi AI analysis also looked at which online sources AI tools relied on most, including brand websites, media coverage, gift guides, editorial reviews, Reddit discussions, YouTube videos and other social media content.

Key findings include:

AI Trusts the Gift Guides That Do the Homework: Editorial shopping guides have significant influence. The most-cited pages overall are dominated by major editorial-review and shopping-guide publishers: Forbes, Good Housekeeping, Taste of Home and Business Insider. The No. 1 most cited page overall is Forbes' "Best Flower Delivery Services 2026."

Editorial shopping guides have significant influence. The most-cited pages overall are dominated by major editorial-review and shopping-guide publishers: Forbes, Good Housekeeping, Taste of Home and Business Insider. The No. 1 most cited page overall is Forbes' "Best Flower Delivery Services 2026." AI Likes Its Flower Delivery Advice Fresh, Too: Fresh content matters. Four of the five most cited pages overall are recent 2026 articles or shopping pages.

Fresh content matters. Four of the five most cited pages overall are recent 2026 articles or shopping pages. Small YouTube Channels Can Still Bloom in AI Answers: Small creators can surface in AI answers. YouTube accounts for 27% of social and user-generated content (USG) citations, and the most cited social/UGC content is a video titled "Best Bouqs Alternatives: Top 5 Flower Delivery Services Reviewed!" from a channel called Subscriboxer with only 190 subscribers.

Small creators can surface in AI answers. YouTube accounts for 27% of social and user-generated content (USG) citations, and the most cited social/UGC content is a video titled "Best Bouqs Alternatives: Top 5 Flower Delivery Services Reviewed!" from a channel called Subscriboxer with only 190 subscribers. Old Content Still Has Long Stems: Old content can still influence AI answers. Several top Reddit citations are years old: one is 4 years old, and another is 9 years old.

Old content can still influence AI answers. Several top Reddit citations are years old: one is 4 years old, and another is 9 years old. Bad Bouquet Stories Have a Long Shelf Life: Negative brand narratives can persist. One 6-year-old Reddit post warning that Teleflora, FTD and 1-800-FLOWERS act as middlemen drew 13,000 upvotes and 203 comments and ranked No. 2 among the most cited social/UGC pages.

Negative brand narratives can persist. One 6-year-old Reddit post warning that Teleflora, FTD and 1-800-FLOWERS act as middlemen drew 13,000 upvotes and 203 comments and ranked No. 2 among the most cited social/UGC pages. AI Picks the Classics and the Cool Kids: Legacy and digitally native brands both appeared prominently. Legacy brands such as FTD, Teleflora and 1-800-FLOWERS appeared alongside digitally native brands such as UrbanStems and The Bouqs Co.

Together, the findings show that no single source or ranking factor shapes AI visibility. Instead, AI answers appear to draw from a brand's broader public reputation footprint, including owned websites, editorial reviews, media coverage, Reddit, YouTube and user-generated content.

"AI is becoming part search engine, part comparison tool and part gift concierge, which means it is now one of the voices helping shoppers decide which flower delivery services get recommended, which ones get compared and which ones get left out," said Nurik. "For marketers, the results point to AI visibility as a new form of retail shelf space that is shaped by a brand's entire public reputation footprint, not just its website, SEO or paid marketing."

Frequently Asked Questions About AI Visibility

How is AI changing the way people choose products and services?

AI is changing product discovery because people now ask conversational questions and get synthesized answers, shortlists, comparisons and recommendations instead of only scanning pages of search results. A buyer can ask an AI tool for the best option based on budget, location, quality, speed, reviews, availability or a specific need, which means brands must be easy for AI search tools to find, understand, verify and cite.

What is AI visibility?

AI visibility is how often and how accurately a brand appears in AI-generated answers, AI search results, summaries, citations, comparisons and recommendations. It shows whether tools like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini and Perplexity can find, understand, trust and cite information about a brand when people ask about products, services or companies in its category.

Why is my brand missing from ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini or Perplexity, and how do I get it to show up?

Your brand may be missing from AI-generated answers if AI search tools cannot find enough clear, trustworthy, relevant or crawlable information about it. To improve AI visibility, publish accurate content that explains what your company does, who it serves, where it operates and why it is credible. Strong AI search visibility depends on helpful website content, consistent brand details, direct answers to customer questions and credible third-party mentions, among other factors. Brandi AI helps marketers strategize which content to draft and how to structure it.

How can marketers improve their brand's visibility in AI-generated answers?

Marketers can use platforms like Brandi AI to see where their brand appears in AI-generated answers, how it is described, which competitors appear nearby and which sources influence the recommendation. Brandi AI helps marketers identify gaps in brand mentions, citations, sentiment and buyer priorities so they can improve the public information AI search tools use to retrieve, summarize, verify and cite their brand.

About the Analysis

Brandi AI's AI Visibility Index for the Flower Delivery Market Universe examined 12,487 AI-generated answers across six AI models: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode and Grok. The analysis was conducted from April 18 to May 2, 2026, and evaluated 10 national flower delivery services: 1-800-FLOWERS, Blooms Today, BloomsyBox, The Bouqs Co., Farmgirl Flowers, From You Flowers, FTD, ProFlowers, Teleflora and UrbanStems. The study measured how often each service appeared in AI answers, how positively they were described, which brand websites and webpages were referenced most often, which social and user-generated sources appeared most frequently and which services were most strongly associated with shopper priorities, including budget, delivery speed, quality, reliability and variety. To view the full report, visit https://mybrandi.ai/ai-visibility-index-for-the-flower-delivery-market-universe.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Brandi AI