Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City

Aldean's exclusive performance for SiriusXM will air live on Wednesday, April 18 at 6:00 pm ET on The Highway, channel 56 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Joining forces with longtime producer Michael Knox, the 15 new tracks found on two-time, reigning and current ACM "Entertainer of the Year" Jason Aldean's eighth studio album REARVIEW TOWN leads off with the Top 10 and climbing lead single, "You Make It Easy."

The new music, out April 13, follows Aldean's last three albums that each bowed at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart and all seven of his previous LPs have achieved PLATINUM certification or better, along with 19 No. 1 hits, more than 15 million total album sales and dozens of sold-out stadium shows. His HIGH NOON NEON TOUR will launch on May 10th. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates visit www.jasonaldean.com.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to The Highway, channel 56, on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About SiriusXM

