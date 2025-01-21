Jason Belland Joins Attain Partners as Higher Education Executive in Residence

Consulting firm expands Executive in Residence Program to empower colleges and universities

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today that Jason Belland will join the company to serve as Higher Education Executive in Residence. Mr. Belland joins nonprofit expert Sterrin Bird as part of the firm's Executive in Residence program, which enhances Attain Partners' extensive strategy, management, and technology expertise with real-world tested insights from industry leaders.

Mr. Belland is an experienced leader known for his work leveraging cutting-edge technologies to foster student success at both public and private higher education institutions. He will be collaborating closely with Doug Barrow, Managing Director and Higher Education Lead at Attain Partners. Mr. Barrow and his team are part of the Attain Digital practice, led by Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner, which houses the firm's strategy and technology offerings under one collaborative structure, creating a unique value proposition of holistic support for our clients.

"Jason is not only an expert in his field, but also a passionate advocate for education as a pathway to opportunity for all," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Practice Leader. "Leveraging his extensive industry experience, Jason has a unique ability to create tailored solutions to support students by leveraging the power of technology to play a key role in creating access to opportunity. I am thrilled to see the positive impact he will create for our higher ed clients in his new role with Attain Partners."

Mr. Belland brings over 20 years of experience in higher education, spanning roles ranging from online learning and instructional design to marketing and CRM, bringing together innovative ideas with new technologies to support student success. His career in higher education began at the University of Massachusetts, Boston and Baruch College, where he collaborated with educators to transform their curriculums to include digital assets and on-demand access increasing accessibility for all students. Mr. Belland then took on a role at Columbia Business School, where he led efforts to modernize and reimagine marketing and CRM strategies for the Executive Education program, implementing one of the first Salesforce solutions at a business school. This groundbreaking work inspired other institutions to leverage Salesforce technology for admissions and marketing.

"I've had the privilege of collaborating with Jason, and he is the perfect addition to our team of higher education all-stars," said Doug Barrow, Managing Director and Higher Education Lead. "Jason's infectious passion for education, equity, and student success, combined with his extensive industry experience, enables him to evaluate the business problems of institutions while also applying a lens of empathy and understanding that only an industry insider can bring."

Following his success working on college campuses, Mr. Belland became the first higher education product manager for Salesforce, eventually rising to Vice President of Go-To-Market for Education Cloud. Over his eight-year tenure, he led teams that developed solutions enabling colleges and universities to engage, retain, and support learners throughout their educational journeys.

"Student success is paramount, especially in today's rapidly evolving higher education landscape," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO. "The products and solutions created under Jason's tenure at Salesforce have been implemented by thousands of colleges and universities globally and set the foundation for today's Salesforce Education Cloud. With his deep understanding of the challenges higher education faces, Jason is uniquely equipped to develop outcome-driven solutions that care for the student journey over a lifetime of learning. We are thrilled to welcome Jason to Team Attain as we expand our groundbreaking Executive in Residence program at Attain Partners and look forward to his continued contributions to the higher education community."

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

