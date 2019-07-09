Jason Greenblath Joins American Century Investments As Senior Portfolio Manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Greenblath joined American Century Investments on June 24 as vice president, senior portfolio manager and director of Corporate Credit Research within the firm's Global Fixed Income discipline.

Greenblath co-leads the firm's Corporate Markets team and is a member of the Global Fixed Income Investment Committee, which sets investment outlook for American Century's Global Fixed Income group. He also serves as a portfolio manager on several fixed income strategies, including Strategic Income and Short Duration Strategic Income as well as the Diversified Corporate Bond ETF.

Greenblath brings more than 17 years of industry experience to his new role, according to Global Fixed Income Co-CIO Charles Tan.

"Jason has significant strength and expertise in the credit markets and brings experience leading and managing credit teams," said Tan. "We're delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Greenblath joined American Century from Aberdeen Standard Investments, where he spent more than 11 years and most recently served as senior portfolio manager and head of U.S. Investment Grade Credit. Prior to that, he was head of U.S. Investment Grade Credit Research at Aberdeen. Prior to that, he was a high yield/distressed credit analyst at RBS Greenwich Capital. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.5 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

