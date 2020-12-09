Jason Groshart, Sr. Project Executive, Brings Leadership to BNBuilders in LA/OC Market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Groshart has joined the BNBuilders team as its newest Sr. Project Executive. Based in the firm's Los Angeles office, he brings nearly three decades of industry experience to the firm. In his new role, Mr. Groshart will focus on expanding the firm's presence in Los Angeles and Orange County, recruiting top talent, and growing BNBuilders' healthcare portfolio. With dramatic changes in medical design and construction taking place due to COVID-19, Mr. Groshart's healthcare construction industry knowledge makes him an invaluable asset to BNBuilders' team.

Mr. Groshart has an impressive resume of leadership experience, including roles as Vice President of Skanska USA Building, and as Project Executive with Centex Construction Company. His project portfolio includes new construction and renovations in the government, education, military, and commercial sectors, with a particular proficiency in healthcare. His past projects have included a $225 million campus expansion at the Riverside Community Hospital, a $50 million Emergency Department and ICU Expansion to West Hills Hospital, and a $60 million Medical Research Facility Expansion at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. As an expert in healthcare construction, he has authored articles for medical construction journals, and is a certified contractor with the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE).

Mr. Groshart states, "Bringing healthcare facilities to underserved communities is very rewarding to me. Whether it's adding a helipad to Riverside Community Hospital which allows medical care to reach a distressed hiker, or the addition of the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital which often treats children—bringing quality medical care makes a dramatic difference for those communities."

Jamie Awford, DBIA, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "Jason couldn't be a better fit! With BNBuilders' experience in biotech and Jason's expertise in healthcare facilities, we're able to complete the circle in helping deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions—from the development of breakthrough medical innovations, to their delivery at the patient level."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. With four offices, 800+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

