Jason Reed Promoted to President of Digital Innovation Group at GA Telesis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("the Company"), the leading provider of innovative solutions for the commercial airline industry, announces the promotion of Jason Reed to the position of President of its Digital Innovation Group. Previously serving as the President of the Flight Solutions Group, Jason will now lead the company's efforts in digital innovation, new technologies, and AI-based systems to better serve the commercial airline industry.

Jason's extensive experience and proven track record in the aviation sector make him the ideal leader for the Digital Innovation Group. During his tenure as President of the Flight Solutions Group, Jason spearheaded numerous successful digital initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency, improved safety protocols, and elevated customer experiences. His visionary leadership and dedication to excellence have consistently driven growth and innovation within the Company.

In his new role, Jason will oversee the development and implementation of cutting-edge digital solutions and AI-driven technologies designed to revolutionize the commercial airline industry. His focus will be on creating and deploying advanced systems that optimize supply-chain operations and provide a digital evolution pathway for the customers within the GA Telesis Ecosystem™.

"We are thrilled to have Jason step into this critical role at a time when digital innovation is more important than ever," said Abdol Moabery, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GA Telesis. "His deep understanding of the industry, combined with his passion for technology and innovation, positions us to lead the way in delivering transformative solutions that will intelligently shape the future of commercial aviation."

"I am excited to take on this new challenge and lead our Digital Innovation Group. The commercial airline industry is at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to driving advancements that will help our clients navigate this dynamic landscape," said Jason Reed, President of the Digital Innovation Group. "We are at a turning point where airlines are looking for greater supply chain optimization and overall operational efficiency. Together with our talented team, we will push the boundaries of what is possible and set new standards for excellence in aviation technology."

Jason's promotion underscores GA Telesis' commitment to investing in top talent and pioneering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the commercial airline industry. As the company continues to expand its digital capabilities, Jason's leadership will be instrumental in guiding the Company's strategic vision and delivering impactful results.

