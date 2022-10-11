BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata welcomes Jason Richards as its new VP, Customer Enablement, a new role and function underlining the company's laser focus on customer success.

Jason joins Cardata from 1Password where he was Head of Sales Enablement and helped scale the growing go-to-market team from less than five employees to over 180. Over the course of his time at 1Password, three rounds of funding were closed totaling nearly a billion dollars (and the largest tech funding round in Canadian history), and they welcomed over 100,000 businesses to their platform.

Jason Richards joins Cardata as VP Customer Enablement

On top of these accomplishments at 1Password he also has experience leading product enablement, onboarding, sales engineering, and learning and development. Prior to his time at 1Password, Jason supported B2B sales and training programs at Apple.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the team. The experience he brings scaling customer organizations is imperative as we enter this new chapter of Cardata's growth. This hire emphasizes our continued investment to ensure our customers are successful in launching personal-owned vehicle programs," says Sheret Ross, co-CEO of Cardata.

"What excites me most about joining Cardata is that the entire company is dedicated to the well-being and experience of their customers; it doesn't just fall on one department," says Jason. "With this perspective, Cardata is priming themselves for their next phase of growth, and I am so excited to be a part of it."

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Melanie Reiffenstein at [email protected] or 647 802 9249.

ABOUT CARDATA

Companies with employees on the road choose Cardata. We empower employers to reimburse mileage by offering outsourced administration, mobile mileage capture applications, and a full suite of reimbursement tools to simplify the administrative and financial burdens of vehicle operations. We are the only vehicle reimbursement provider truly invested in supporting drivers, administrators, and executives. Cardata products and services are for all stakeholders. Cardata provides cost-effective and accurate ways to reimburse drivers, with IRS-compliant programs like Fixed and Variable Rate ("FAVR"), Cents per Mile ("CPM"), and Tax Free Car Allowance ("TFCA"). Visit our website Cardata.co . Follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Cardata