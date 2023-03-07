Javad Sajan Reviews The Best Breast Augmentation In Seattle

Javad Sajan, M.D. Uses Gummy Bear Breast Implants For Natural Breast Augmentation Results

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast augmentation surgery is the most popular plastic surgery in the Seattle area. Cisgender and transgender women seek out high quality, natural looking breast implants for fuller and shapely breasts. The newest generation of silicone breast implants is a silicone implant known as "gummy bear implants." These highly cohesive breast implants come in a teardrop shape to mimic the natural breast shape.

Dr. Javad Sajan is the best breast augmentation surgeon in Seattle. He is one of the few qualified to place gummy bear breast implants through an inframammary fold, periareolar, or transaxillary incision. This allows patients the option to keep incisions off the breast and have more of a say in their procedure.

Gummy bear breast implants come with many advantages. They contain a highly cohesive silicone gel that is less likely to rupture or leak. While firmer than other breast implants, their shape helps maintain the look and feel of natural breast tissue. Many plastic surgeons stick to the classic round silicone breast implants that do not work for all patients. Dr. Sajan opts to offer a variety of breast implants to give his patients options.

Allure Esthetic patients are frequently pleased with their breast augmentation results. One of Dr. Javad Sajan's reviews says, "Dr. Sajan and his team are the best. Dr. Sajan is very passionate about his work and super professional. He has empathy toward patients. He did a great job on my breast augmentation. I chose gummy bear implants. Dr. Sajan measured my breast and gave me suggestions about how big I could go to look natural. It worked out perfectly."

About Javad Sajan, MD: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is a world renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in breast augmentation surgery. He has performed hundreds of breast augmentation surgeries using a variety of surgical techniques and breast implant types. His expertise and experience speak for themselves in Dr. Javad Sajan's many five star reviews from breast augmentation patients.

