Javvy Expands to Walmart Nationwide as Demand Surges for Its Best-Selling Protein Coffee

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Javvy continues to set the standard for a healthier, convenient take on café favorites without compromising taste. Building on its rapid growth and popularity, Javvy is bringing its best-selling Protein Coffee to Walmart stores nationwide, with the rollout starting July 11th and expanding into over 3,000 locations over the coming weeks, making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy café-quality beverages at home.

Javvy Protein Coffee

Already reaching approximately 1 in every 44 U.S. households, Javvy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing names in functional beverages, with more than 1.6 million happy customers, 120,000+ five-star reviews, and one Javvy Protein Coffee sold every 7-8 seconds.

Known for reinventing café favorites, Javvy combines indulgent flavor with functional ingredients and unmatched convenience. Walmart will carry Javvy Protein Coffee in two delicious flavors: Caramel and French Vanilla, priced at $24.98, with additional Javvy products available on Walmart.com. Skip the coffee shop line and create your favorite iced coffee in seconds, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go – simply mix, shake, and enjoy!

Each serving blends the rich flavor of 100% real coffee with premium protein and functional ingredients for a guilt-free indulgence. With 10g of protein, no added sugar, prebiotics for gut health, and brain-boosting MCTs, Javvy Protein Coffee is a delicious way to satisfy your coffee cravings while supporting your health and wellness goals.

The Walmart expansion marks another milestone in Javvy's remarkable growth, bringing its fan-favorite Protein Coffee to even more consumers nationwide. As demand for convenient, better-for-you beverages continues to rise, Javvy continues to expand its retail presence and redefine how consumers enjoy their favorite café favorites at home.

About Javvy:

Javvy is one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the country, known for reinventing café favorites with better-for-you, functional ingredients. Loved for its smooth taste and unmatched convenience, Javvy is reimagining the way people enjoy café-quality beverages at home without compromising on taste or quality. Driven by a continued commitment to consumers, Javvy has expanded its retail presence through partnerships with Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, Wegmans, The Vitamin Shoppe, Raley's, and more, making products more accessible than ever. Discover more at javvycoffee.com.

To find Javvy at your nearest Walmart, visit javvycoffee.com/store-locator.

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SOURCE Javvy Coffee