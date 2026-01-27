JAY LENO, NIKKI GLASER, TIFFANY HADDISH, DUSTIN YBARRA AND GARY CANNON ADDED TO PERFECT GAME BELIEVE IN BASEBALL CHARITY EVENT

Laugh Factory hosts an all-star comedy lineup for Perfect Game's charity gala

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Game Believe in Baseball Foundation today announced an all-star comedy lineup for its first-ever "In the Spirit of the Game" charity awards dinner and auction, taking place this Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the world-famous Laugh Factory in Hollywood to benefit youth baseball players.

Legendary late-night icon Jay Leno, breakout superstar Nikki Glaser, award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, viral sensation Dustin Ybarra and comedy veteran Gary Cannon will all perform throughout the evening, adding a high-energy entertainment component to an already star-studded celebration of baseball, philanthropy and youth development.

The event is co-hosted by Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis and MLB Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, along with special guests from across the baseball and entertainment worlds.

The evening will honor:

Dennis Gilbert , Commissioner, Perfect Game

, Commissioner, Perfect Game Scott Freeman , Founder, Wildcatters Baseball

, Founder, Wildcatters Baseball Perfect Game Players:

Keon Johnson (Class of 2026)

(Class of 2026)

Carter Hadnot (Class of 2027)

(Class of 2027)

Paris Head (Class of 2029)

The "In the Spirit of the Game" Awards Dinner and Auction benefits the Perfect Game Believe in Baseball Foundation, which provides financial assistance to deserving young players, helping them with costs associated to travel baseball which could include coaching, training and/or educational opportunities.

Event Schedule

5:30 p.m. – Cocktails & Silent Auction

– Cocktails & Silent Auction 7:00 p.m. – Dinner, Awards & Comedy Performances

Venue

The Laugh Factory

8001 Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood, CA 90046

Tickets & Information

For sponsorships, tables or individual tickets, contact Cindy at 480-979-7324 or [email protected].

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

667 Progress Way | Sanford, FL 32771 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

SOURCE Perfect Game USA