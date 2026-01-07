PERFECT GAME AND FIRST COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCE CHESTERFIELD ATHLETIC COMPLEX

Landmark Partnership to Center on Community, Inclusion and Youth Sports

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, along with the City of Chesterfield, today announced an exclusive naming rights partnership with First Community Credit Union (FCCU) for the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex. Effective immediately, the venue will be known as the "Chesterfield First Community Athletic Complex."

The partnership represents a landmark collaboration between three community-focused organizations committed to youth development, family engagement and inclusive opportunities. As part of the agreement, the newly established First Community Children & Family Foundation will also be formally introduced. The Foundation will serve as a major sponsor of the Miracle Field, an adaptive, fully accessible field located within the complex that provides athletes of all abilities the opportunity to participate and thrive in baseball and softball.

The First Community Children & Family Foundation's sponsorship will directly support inclusive programming, facility enhancements and family-centered initiatives designed to benefit youth and families across the greater Chesterfield region.

"Perfect Game is honored to join forces with First Community Credit Union and the City of Chesterfield to elevate the impact of this remarkable facility," said Rob Ponger, CEO of Perfect Game. "Together, we're not only creating a home for elite youth baseball and softball competition but also strengthening the connection between sports, community, and opportunity. The Chesterfield First Community Athletic Complex will stand as a model for how public-private partnerships can shape meaningful legacies."

Perfect Game operates the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex under a 10-year agreement with the City of Chesterfield. The facility has quickly become one of the premier youth sports destinations in the Midwest, hosting hundreds of Perfect Game events annually, including the PG BCS World Series, 2026 PG St. Louis Super Regional NIT, 2025 PG Softball World Series (Nationals) and many more.

"This partnership reflects our shared belief that investing in families and communities today builds a brighter tomorrow," said Glenn D. Barks, President and CEO of First Community Credit Union. "We're thrilled to help expand access to sports, recreation and support programs that bring people together and inspire the next generation."

City officials also celebrated the partnership as a milestone for Chesterfield's ongoing growth as a regional hub for youth sports and family recreation.

"We believe this partnership represents our shared commitment to creating first rate facilities that inspire performance and community," said Wayne Dunker, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Arts. "We're proud to partner with Perfect Game and First Community Credit Union to make this facility a place where athletes, families and neighbors can come together for years to come."

The Chesterfield First Community Athletic Complex will feature updated signage, branding and community activation events over the coming months as part of the rebranding initiative.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About First Community Credit Union



First Community Credit Union has been in business for over 90 years and serves over 410,000 members. It is the largest credit union headquartered in St. Louis. First Community's mission is to provide quality products and affordable financial services. It serves all persons living and working in the communities of St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County, Warren County, and the Illinois counties of Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair.

