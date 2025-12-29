PERFECT GAME EXPANDS PRESENCE IN PACIFIC RIM, STRENGTHENING YOUTH BASEBALL DEVELOPMENT

SANFORD, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a significant expansion of its presence across the Asia-Pacific Zone, with a strategic focus on the 10-15 year-old age group. The initiative will be led in partnership with longtime Japanese youth baseball executive and coach Takaharu Nasu, as Perfect Game continues to grow its global footprint and strengthen pathways for elite youth development.

As part of this expansion, Perfect Game will increase its operational and developmental presence in key baseball markets including Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and additional countries throughout the region. The effort reflects Perfect Game's long-term commitment to supporting the global growth of the game while maintaining its standards for competition, scouting and player development.

Among the enhancements planned for the Asia-Pacific Zone expansion is the introduction of Perfect Game's DiamondKast® technology, the company's industry-leading digital scoring and data platform. DiamondKast will provide teams, players, families and coaches in the region with real-time game data, advanced statistics and expanded visibility aligning the Pacific Rim experience with Perfect Game events worldwide. Additionally, showcases in various locations will be held to measure individual player data while discovering talented youth baseball players throughout the region.

"This expansion represents a major step forward in Perfect Game's international vision," said Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman. "With Takaharu Nasu's leadership and deep understanding of the baseball culture throughout the Pacific Rim, we are positioned to create meaningful opportunities for young athletes while connecting global baseball communities."

The continued growth in the Pacific Rim will also lead to Asian youth baseball teams competing in Perfect Game events in the United States beginning in 2026, offering players a unique opportunity to measure themselves against top domestic competition and experience elite-level events firsthand.

Nasu brings over a decade of experience in international baseball development and administration, with strong relationships across Asia's most established and emerging baseball markets. For the past eight years, he has served as the representative director of the Japan Pony Baseball Association, where he has also spent the last decade coaching the Ichihara Pony team. His role will focus on building sustainable programs, aligning local organizations with Perfect Game standards, and creating long-term pathways for international participation.

"By bringing Perfect Game and its technology to the Asia-Pacific Zone, we will be able to discover promising players from the region that otherwise may have gotten overlooked for various reasons," said Nasu. "We strongly believe that Perfect Game is a league that is in line with the times and a baseball organization that can help produce many future top players."

Perfect Game's Asia-Pacific Zone initiative underscores the company's broader mission to grow the game globally, foster competitive excellence and provide young athletes with unmatched exposure and development opportunities no matter where they play.

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country.

