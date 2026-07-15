Jay Reavis Named Holmes Murphy President

Leadership Appointment Reflects Strategic Succession Planning and Commitment to Independence

WAUKEE, Iowa, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy announced today that Jay Reavis has been named President of Holmes Murphy and HMA Group Holdings. This appointment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to the power of its independence, leadership development, thoughtful succession planning, and positioning the organization for continued growth and success.

While Reavis will continue serving as President of Brokerage Services, the company's core Property Casualty and Employee Benefits lines of business, in this expanded role, Reavis will also assume increased leadership responsibilities across the full enterprise, further strengthening collaboration and alignment throughout the organization.

"Jay's appointment as President is a significant milestone for Holmes Murphy and a reflection of the exceptional leadership he has demonstrated throughout his career with our organization," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO. "This is not about replacing leadership; it's about strengthening it. I will continue serving as Chairman and CEO, and Jay's new role is designed to support our enterprise, enhance our leadership structure, and help position Holmes Murphy for the future. I have never been more confident in Jay's leadership abilities or in the direction of our company."

Reavis joined Innovative Captive Strategies (ICS) — a Holmes Murphy subsidiary — as an intern in 2002 and steadily advanced through a variety of leadership positions during his tenure with ICS. In 2017, Reavis transitioned to Holmes Murphy Brokerage Services, where he continued rising through the ranks, first leading the company's Des Moines-area Property Casualty Sales team, then the Property Casualty line of business, and most recently serving as President of Brokerage Services. Reavis was named to the Board of Managers in 2020 and joined the Holmes Murphy Executive Committee in 2021, further expanding his influence and leadership across the organization.

Reavis's promotion underscores the many pathways for growth available within Holmes Murphy and reflects the company's continued investment in cultivating leaders who embody its culture, values, and vision.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to take on additional responsibilities as I step into the role of Holmes Murphy President," said Reavis. "Having started my career here as an intern more than two decades ago, I have experienced firsthand the opportunities this organization creates for people to grow and lead. Holmes Murphy's culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to developing talent have shaped my career, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to partnering with Dan, our leadership teams, and our employees across the enterprise as we continue building on our strong foundation, aligning our enterprise support and resources to continue meeting and exceeding the needs of our clients, and creating even greater opportunities for all those we work with. "

"One of the greatest strengths of Holmes Murphy has always been our ability to develop talented leaders," Keough added. "Jay's elevation is a powerful example of that commitment in action. As we continue to evolve and grow, our focus remains on creating opportunities for our people, delivering exceptional value to our clients, and preserving the culture and private ownership model that have defined Holmes Murphy for generations."

For more information on Holmes Murphy, the solutions it provides, the industries the company serves, and the power of its independent structure, please visit www.holmesmurphy.com.

About Holmes Murphy

Independence isn't just our structure — it's our mindset. It gives us the freedom to invest in our people; drive our clients forward with unmatched understanding, insights, and impact; innovate with intention; focus on long-term visioning; humanize insurance; empower others' unique potential; and champion our communities. That's our approach to risk management, benefits consulting, and our people, and it's worked for us since 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry, and the advantages of our private ownership are more than cultural — they're practical and measurable. We believe in purpose over pace, relationships over revenue, and strategy over short-term gains. That's the power of our independence. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact:

Jena Brown

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SOURCE Holmes Murphy