Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Announces Authors of the Next Volume of its Amazon Best-Selling "Greener Data" Book Series

Sustainability champions in the data center and digital infrastructure industries from around the world will contribute insights and success stories

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, announces its latest list of contributing authors for its second book in its Amazon best-selling " Greener Data " book series.

Building upon the insights and success stories shared in the first book, "Greener Data - Volume Two" will focus on four key sustainability topics facing the digital infrastructure industry: aligning measurements; renewable & clean energy solutions; power & cooling innovations, and the financial & social benefits of going green. Volume Two will make its debut on April 22, 2024, in recognition of Earth Day.

"We have enjoyed an amazing, early response from the data center and digital infrastructure thought leaders who want to share their latest sustainability plans, technologies and innovations in our next book," shares Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , Founder and CEO of JSA. "We have already confirmed over 30 authors, with limited space for a few more contributions. Our plan was to finalize the list of authors by September; nevertheless, due to early and incredible industry response, we will be confirming our final roster this summer."

"Our 'Greener Data' mission is to help educate and inspire other companies on their unique sustainability journey," continues contributing author Bill Kleyman , Board Member of Neu.ro. "With new concepts like Generative AI, emerging renewable energy sources, and innovation around sustainability, we are at a technological and ecological turning point in our industry. It's at this moment that we can make the biggest impact together. With each bit of knowledge shared, our infrastructure industry and the networks it serves can and will reach carbon neutrality - with the ultimate goal of carbon negative."

To learn more about the 'Greener Data' movement and/or to submit your chapter synopsis for consideration, visit GreenerData.net .

About the Greener Data Movement

"Greener Data" encourages and fosters communication, education, networking and collaboration within the data center and digital infrastructure industries, to support and achieve our collective net carbon zero goals. Resource channels include the Amazon best-selling "Greener Data" book series as well as virtual roundtables, in-person networking events, articles, research reports, white papers and a sustainability partner directory, The Greener Data Directory.

To learn more about Greener Data, visit www.GreenerData.net .

