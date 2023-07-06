Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Honored with the Prestigious 2023 Bulldog PR Award for Best Industry-Focused Agency

Full-service PR, Digital Marketing and Event Planning Agency Recognized for Delivering Expertise to the Global Digital Infrastructure Industry

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, has been named the Gold award winner in the Best Industry-Focused Agency category of this year's 2023 Bulldog PR Awards.

Presented by the Bulldog Reporter , the 2023 Bulldog PR Awards honor outstanding contributions by individuals and agencies in the field of PR and communications. Distinguished as the sole awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the panelists selected JSA as the recipient based on the agency's market position, exceptional client outcomes and inspiring work environment.

Innovation has always been a key part of JSA's DNA, and as the world has evolved to become more digital, the agency has carved out a niche for fostering connections and expanding brand reach through a unique mix of live broadcast interviews, virtual events and book publishing opportunities to enhance clients' ongoing communications plans. Recent initiatives include the sustainability-focused Amazon best-selling book Greener Data and the first-of-its-kind JSA TV Live broadcasts simulcast across a variety of channels from premier digital infrastructure conferences around the world.

"JSA is consistently seeking out innovative ways to foster authentic conversations, while delivering exceptional results for our valued clients. This recognition serves as a testament to the passion and expertise of our JSA Family," says JSA Founder & CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our JSA clients for placing their trust in us and to the digital infrastructure community for providing its unwavering support throughout the years. Your continuous trust inspires us to excel each and every day."

Celebrating over 18 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021 & 2022, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the U.S. by PRNEWS for 2022 & 2023, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 & 2023 by the Bulldog PR Awards and Inc's Best Workplaces in 2022 & 2023. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

