JSA Acquires US-Based Digital Marketing and PR Agency Forward Vision

Complementary Deal Benefits Both Agencies' Clients, Further Expands JSA's Tech and Telecom Expertise

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC (JSA) , the preeminent provider of brand strategy, public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global data centers, real estate companies and network operators, has completed the acquisition of the assets of Forward Vision LLC, a women-owned, Dallas-based, full-service B2B marketing communications agency specializing in technology and network infrastructure companies with a global outlook.

The acquisition is highly complementary to both agencies' tech and telecom clients. The addition of the Forward Vision team, including its top executives, creatives and digital, social and PR professionals, will allow for the same seamless dedication to customer service that Forward Vision customers have come to depend upon. Additionally, these accounts now have access to additional tools, global reach and immediate brand exposure across JSA's established educational channels that it has been fostering over the past 19 years. These channels include its Amazon best-selling book series Greener Data , its highly-read industry blog , newsletters , podcasts , its virtual executive roundtables broadcasting every six weeks, and perhaps most notably JSA TV , which broadcasts live from key industry events around the world and now has more than 175,000 subscribers and over 1 million views on its YouTube channel.

In addition, JSA clients and partners can now leverage another layer of industry expertise and client focus, particularly in wireless infrastructure and network technology. With the addition of 13 prestigious industry brands, the acquisition further increases JSA's roster of clients driving digital transformation and network infrastructure, security and sustainability, including telecom, data centers, IoT, energy companies and green tech.

The combined entity's reach now includes more than 65 team members spanning multiple continents and time zones for a global network of client and partner influence.

"We have had the pleasure of working with the Forward Vision team on digital marketing and PR services over the past three years. Through that partnership, it has become clear how well aligned our companies are, especially in terms of our commitment to our core values, customer success, industry focus and greener data best practices," says JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "Our core values inform every decision we make, including the one to bring Forward Vision into the JSA family. Together, we offer unparalleled brand positioning, PR, digital marketing and event management for our digital infrastructure industry."

"It's an exciting time for our companies to come together and become the definitive choice for marcomm strategy, including brand positioning, thought leadership and lead nurturing, in our network infrastructure industry," states Kelly Stark , former Principal at Forward Vision Marketing LLC and now Executive Vice President of Account Management at JSA. "With the rising needs of bandwidth capacity for AI, IoT and additional new applications across our industry's 5G plus networks, now is the time to tell our industry's story, build stronger collaborations and shape the way the world communicates."

"With our newly combined JSA, we have even more talent, tools and global reach at our fingertips to get that industry message heard," continues Dyanne Williamson , former Principal at Forward Vision and now Executive Vice President of Account Management at JSA. "This is not just an exciting time here at JSA, but also for our combined clients, for our innovative industry and with our Greener Data movement, for our industry's united goal for a more sustainable planet."

To learn more about our collective JSA team, clients and services, visit our newly launched site jsa.net

